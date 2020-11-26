The 2021 Telstra Premiership draw features a return to mid-year for the game’s State of Origin series, with one game likely to be played in Melbourne at the MCG.

The NRL is working towards playing one of those three games in Melbourne with the other two in Brisbane and Sydney.

“We’ve announced previously we have an arrangement to play one of the games in Melbourne and we obviously are now in discussions with the Victorian government around what that looks like given borders are opening between NSW and Victoria,” NRL CEO Andrew Abdo said.

“We are working on a configuration potentially with Brisbane and Sydney but before formalising that we want to make sure it will be a great experience for fans, for players and of course our partnership with the Victorian government.”

Origin I will take place on Wednesday, June 9, taking place between rounds 13 and 14, with half the competition getting their bye at round 13.

Origin II will be on Sunday, June 27.

Origin III will occur on Wednesday, July 14, between rounds 17 and 18 where the second half of teams will be getting their bye at round 17.

“We’ve trialled it at the end of the season, it hasn’t been as successful as we would have thought but it served the purposes for this year,” ARL Commission chairman Peter V’landys said on Wednesday.

“Our ratings weren’t as good as they normally are in its normal time period,” he said.

“A proper test would have been to run it in October but that also affects our international calendar and we don’t want to affect that so after consultation with the broadcasters it was best to put it back to its original position.”