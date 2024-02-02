As the 2024 NRL season approaches, two former Sydney Roosters teammates have been added to an already impressive radio commentary line-up.

Fox League has revealed that Mitchell Pearce and Todd Carney will join the Triple M radio commentary team this season to call games.

Their arrivals see them join Gorden Tallis, Wendell Sailor, Ryan Girdler, James Graham, Mark Geyer, Aaron Woods and Dan Ginnane on the commentary team.

The publication also announced that Wade Graham, a veteran of 297 NRL games and 2016 premiership-winner with the Cronulla Sharks, will continue to commentate games on Triple M. However, after hanging up the boots, he will now become a regular panellist on the Saturday Scrum show.

A two-time Dally M Five-Eighth of the Year, and 2010 NRL Grand Finalist, Carney's career spanned 222 rugby league games (166 NRL games) and four representative showings - one for Australia and three for NSW Blues - before coming to a close at the end of the 2018 season.