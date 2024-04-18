David Faiumu, a member of the North Queensland Cowboys 2005 Grand Final team that lost to the Wests Tigers, has rejoined the club.

A former Cowboy who played 76 first-grade games for the club between 2004 and 2008, Faiumu has been announced as the newest member of the club's NRLW coaching staff.

Here, he will work under coach Ricky Henry and be one of two assistant coaches alongside Alicia-Kate Hawke.

“It's fantastic to be able to bring back an ex-Cowboy, who contributed so much to the club as a player, to be part of our NRLW coaching staff,” Head of NRLW and Women's Elite Pathways Anita Creenaune said.

“David's experience as a player, coaching resume and importantly, knowledge of our club and what we stand for, made him a clear top candidate to complete our coaching staff."

Embed from Getty Images

After hanging up his boots in 2014, Faiumu has previously worked at Huddersfield in the Super League before spending three seasons as the head coach of the Central Queensland Capras in the QLD Cup.

He also works at the famed Kirwan State High School and was a member of Henry's coaching staff for the Kiwi Ferns for the past two years including when they defeated Australia in 2023 Pacific Championships final.

“All our coaching staff, including David, have made enormous sacrifices, uprooting their lives and in some cases leaving their family behind to be a part of our club and help guide our NRLW players," Creenaune added.

"We believe we have assembled a staff who will give us the best opportunity to perform on the field and also to guide our players in their off-field lives.”