1. What in the world was Chad Townsend thinking? How could he have concluded THAT tackle was a good idea under any circumstance?

2. The Cowboys signed Valentine Holmes to be a match-winner. It took him 16 rounds but he’s delivered on that. With a full off-season under his belt, and hopefully a fully fit squad, I’m looking forward to seeing what he can produce in 2021. 2020 has been well under par but Round 16 was far improved.

3. I never get tired of a decision being made and a 50/50 split of fans either defending or rubbishing the decision as the worst ever. What hope do the refs have if we can’t agree after 5 slow motion replays? Tough job.

4. Earlier on social media it was mentioned that an 8th placed team has never seen such ridiculously long odds to win the title at this stage. The Sharks, at $101 might as well be a million to one right now. The Bunnies ($26) are inside $50 down purely to their coach, while the Knights at $51 are about right. No one outside the top five are a chance.

5. Claims that Ponga is the most targeted player in NRL history are purely ridiculous. Did anyone ever watch the attention a guy named Thurston received at the peak of his powers? Of course Ponga is going to be targeted but no more than any star player. I’d fully understand if he took a week off this weekend but let’s cut back the hyperbole.

6. That Sea Eagles/Tigers game on Saturday evening was brilliant fun. So many twists and turns. Honest show of hands Tigers fans, who actually believed the side would win with 12 minutes to go? Brilliant. Adam Doueihi’s sly grin after landing that sideline conversion was all time.

7. I honestly don’t know how any non fans watch the Sharks each week. They are, by far, the most frustrating team in the competition to watch and I can only say sorry on behalf of the club for putting Rugby League fans through it each week. Are other teams as error prone and penalty happy as this lot?

8. Moeaki Fotuaika’s 200+ metres and 25 tackles without a miss was an almost perfect performance from the bench. Things really could have gone south following Jolliffe’s early injury if not for the Herculean effort by Fotuaika.

9. Any predicted Origin 17 for Queensland without Tino Fa’asuamaleaui in it isn’t worth the internet space it’s typed on. The Storm machine is as sure a thing to make his Origin debut as there can possibly be. If Walters wants any hope of an NRL gig in the future he has to make the obvious, and correct decision and name big Tino.

10. It unfortunately looks as though Kieran Foran’s NRL career may be over after his latest injury setback. That said, surely the Tigers or Broncos wouldn’t pass up a one-season contract on the right terms. Foran could fill a pinch hitter role on the cheap next year. When he’s on, he’s still elite.

11. I can’t be the only one who wants a tie breaking, finals rematch between the Roosters and Raiders? Following last year’s Grand Final, these two teams have become bitter rivals. 1-1 in the regular season, meeting in the finals is hardly out of the question. Sign me up!

12. I’m convinced that Nathan Cleary only needs to put his jersey on to win Man of the Match honours each weekend. He was kept quiet by the Broncos yet still won the award despite JFH and Dylan Edwards leading the way. Maybe he’s just a victim of our super high expectations right now?

13. I had a mate at the Bunnies/Storm game (Bunnies fan) on Friday night. Even when Souths were leading and in control he was of the opinion that Melbourne would just find a way. He was right. They always find a way! That said, the Cam Smith try assist pass was a metre forward. Still, they would have won regardless.

14. It was good to see Blake Ferguson break his try scoring drought after 15 rounds without a four pointer. Was starting to believe he’d forgotten how after dropping that early, albeit difficult chance.

15. I can’t believe more hasn’t been made of Reynolds and Packer leaving early on Saturday due to it being “cold”. Despite the fact Saturday evening was glorious, what exactly are Packer and Reynolds doing that is so important they can’t support their team mates? I know it’s nitpicking but considering the money these two are being paid in 2020, the least they can do is offer morale support.

16. How about that media frenzy for SBW’s 17 minute cameo? I understand he’s a high profile player but the media hoopla this week really turned me off and I wasn’t alone. There was the odd Roosters die hard on my case but most agreed that it was way over the top.

17. The Dragons should have won on Sunday evening. They had six line breaks, including two blown tries. I’m not going to place blame on individual players. Management let the coaching circus go on for far too long. 2020 is a write off and has been for a fair few weeks.

18. Thought Jazz Tevaga was hard done by after copping ten minutes. That said, if he doesn’t push the defenders away with a closed fist the referee has no decision to make. Just sayin’.

19. There was a moment that went largely unnoticed on half time in the Eels/Warriors game where Warriors forwards were shaping up to Mitch Moses. Kane Evans, at seemingly 8 feet tall and 125 kilos of muscle, walked over, slightly nudged his playmaker out of the way and stood in. Small action but one that should excite his future fans at the Warriors. The big men should step in to protect the halves.

20. Talk of anyone other than Ivan Cleary winning coach of the year is a waste of breathe.