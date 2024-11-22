Newcastle Knights back-rower Tyson Frizell has made a bombshell call on his representative career as he enters the last few seasons of his playing days.

After 14 Tests for Australia, five for Wales, three for Tonga and 16 appearances for the NSW Blues, Frizell has decided to call "it quits" on his representative career, shifting his entire focus to club-land with the Newcastle Knights.

Despite the surprising announcement, he is still contracted for two more seasons with the Knights - a mutual option for 2026 - meaning he will continue to lace up the boots at NRL level.

It has come at an extremely surprising time, as he played for the NSW Blues and Tonga last year and was even linked with returning to the Blues set-up this year before being overlooked in favour of Cameron McInness, Hudson Young, Spencer Leniu, and Haumole Olakau'atu.

"I think I've called it quits on all my rep footy for now," Frizell said via The Newcastle Herald.

"I've enjoyed my time playing representative footy, and international footy, and for me it's solely focusing on the Knights now. "I've played a lot of footy, and it does take a lot out of you playing a bit of rep footy towards the back end of the year "It shortens your pre-season, and mentally I was probably just ready to call it quits."

An established NRL forward with 258 matches to his name, Frizell enters next season as the second-most experienced player on the Knights roster and is on track to make the 300-game milestone before the end of his current deal.

Turning 33 last month, he will likely spend the last two seasons of his contract helping mentor the younger boys coming through the ranks, such as Australian Schoolboys forward Cody Hopwood, who has been touted as one of the best young forwards in rugby league.

Frizell spoke about the difference of entering pre-season training to when he was younger, revealing the younger talents coming through are keeping him on his toes to work harder.

"A lot of boys are a lot fitter these days," he added.

"Coming into training and getting amongst it, there's quite a standard at the moment that probably wasn't there ... when I first started.

"Just with times and the way boys are coming back into pre-season in quite good nick.