The third episode of The Offload is live, with Zero Tackle's panel discussing all the big issues in the game after Round 1.

On this week's show, the panel - editor Scott Pryde, analyst Darren Parkin and The Casual Athlete's Longy chatting through the Sydney Roosters wooden spoon avoidance hopes, the Wests Tigers and whether they can remember how to win and whether anyone can stop the Melbourne Storm out of the weekend just gone.

The panel then pulled apart what Thomas Hazelton snubbing the Dragons means for the Red V, whether Dylan Brown is really worth $1.4 million per season, and who should captain the Blues this year.

Catch all that, as well as our Round 2 tips on this week's episode of The Offload, now available on YouTube.

Today's Rundown:

00:00 Welcome to The Offload!

01:46 Roosters Spoon?

05:29 Wests Tigers

09:47 Storm

14:47 Thomas Hazelton

19:47 Dylan Brown

26:23 NSW Captain

29:44 Round 2 tips!

Watch Episode 3 of The Offload here.