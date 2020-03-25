The NRL season has been placed under suspension amid the coronavirus pandemic, leaving all players, coaches and club officials in a world of uncertainty as no clear return date for rugby remains.

With the exponential spread of COVID-19, the game remains in limbo, with the season potentially facing the chance it may not resurface if the virus can’t be contained in time.

Many stars and veterans of the game entered this year with retirement on their mind, and now with the time frame of 2020 up in the air, many players may have to consider that they have already played their last match.

An abrupt ending to a career is tough to celebrate, as many face the prospect of not being able to thank teammates and fans for taking part in their long, illustrious careers.

We take a look into who may have played their final match in 2020, as we hope the season returns to give them one last crack at a premiership.