There is just a single week remaining in the 2023 NRL season, and the race for the finals is well and truly on, but so to is the race for the NRL's biggest awards.

While the Dally M Medal was at one point under threat from a potential player boycott over stalled bargaining agreement negotiations, they are now in the rear-view mirror and it's full steam ahead to the end of the season.

That also includes the Dally M Medal and other awards.

Purely based off the regular season, these will be awarded in the week leading up to the NRL grand final, and we at Zero Tackle thought it was the ideal time to ask our team who is winning all the key awards.

Dally M Medal

Taking into account any player suspended for more than two games during the course of the regular season is ineligible, and each game prior to that brings with it a three-point reduction, here is who our team have picked for the game's highest honour this year.

Jack Blyth (writer): Shaun Johnson (New Zealand Warriors)

Similarly to Benji Marshall, the enigmatic half has learnt late in his career that poise and composure will win you more games than flashy footwork will.

And just like Nicho Hynes in 2022, the Dally M will go to a team with limited stars polling points, with SJ collecting points in close to every Warriors' win.

Matt Clements (founder): Shaun Johnson (New Zealand Warriors)

It's really hard to write anyone's name here but Payne Haas, but I think the Dally M system will once again fail at selecting a forward.

If it's not Haas, I think it might end up going to the reborn Shaun Johnson who has been in sublime form in the back half of the season.

Dan Nichols (writer): Shaun Johnson (New Zealand Warriors)

The Warriors star has returned to his career best form in 2023. Johnson has routinely been best on ground in Warriors wins and should have banked enough points to take it out. Reece Walsh's suspension and Ponga's missing weeks will rule them out. Payne Haas shapes as the most likely contender.

Scott Pryde (editor): Payne Haas (Brisbane Broncos)

The Dally M Medal regularly fails forwards, but it's hard to remember a season quite as dominant as the one Haas has strung together for the Broncos this campaign.

He has regularly been their best on the park, and it's tough to see him not taking out the award, despite the form of Shaun Johnson who for mine is the only other player in competition.

Coach of the year

The coach of the year will be a tight race this year, with a number of teams exceeding expectations, namely the Warriors and Broncos, while the Panthers have again sat at the top of the table.

Jack Blyth (writer): Andrew Webster (New Zealand Warriors)

While Kevvie Walters is a close second, Webster has taken a side that's consistently inconsistent to a top four berth in his first year as a coach.

New Zealand's defence has shocked every non-Warriors supporter in 2023, now it's a question of whether he can get them to perform on the big stage.

Matt Clements (founder): Andrew Webster (New Zealand Warriors)

Andrew Webster hands down. Sure, Kevin Walters and Ivan Cleary have their teams higher on the ladder but Webster has turned the Warriors into a legitimate juggernaut in 2023.

If you compared the rosters of the current three top teams and added in the extra travel the Warriors must do week in, week out, I don't think anyone would have had them in the top four. Webster has created a real team unity and it's exciting to see how far they can go this season.

Dan Nichols (writer): Andrew Webster (New Zealand Warriors)

Kevin Walters is the only other coach in the conversation but for mine, Webster has taken the Warriors from wooden spoon favourites to top four certainties. If Webster doesn't win the award this season, it needs to be retired.

Scott Pryde (editor): Andrew Webster (New Zealand Warriors)

Ivan Cleary and Kevin Walters have their sides in the mix for the minor premiership, but if Webster doesn't win the coach of the year award it'll be a farce.

The Warriors were dead set certainties for the bottom four this year. They are, at some point, going to host a final instead, and have the double chance locked up.

Rookie of the year

There has been plenty of excellent young talent throughout the competition this season, and our team have varying views on the rookie of the year award.

Jack Blyth (writer): Jacob Preston (Canterbury Bulldogs)

Jahream Bula will be a popular pick and as narrow a second place as you can have, but his non-selection over the first seven weeks hinders him.

Preston burst onto the scene this year and has started every NRL game he's played bar his debut, and looks set to form a long-term back-row combination with Viliame Kikau at Belmore. His two-week suspension won't help, but doesn't make him ineligible.

Matt Clements (founder): Jahream Bula (Wests Tigers)

There are a few prospects for rookie of the year such as Jacob Preston (Bulldogs), Isaiya Katoa (Dolphins) and Sunia Turuva (Panthers) but the standout has been Jahream Bula and he should win it easily.

Coming into a very poor Wests Tigers team, Bula has stood out each week since his debut. In fact, he might be the only bright spot in a dark season for Wests Tigers and that speaks volumes about the skill level and maturity of the young fullback to perform even when the team around him isn't.

Dan Nichols (writer): Jahream Bula (Wests Tigers)

He may not have debuted until Round 6 but Bula has been incredible in his rookie season. Jacob Preston was the favourite until his suspension recently. I would be more than fine if Sunia Turuva is named on Dally M night but Bula has starred in the competition's worst side.

Scott Pryde (editor): Sunia Turuva (Penrith Panthers)

Jahream Bula and Jacob Preston I feel will be the popular picks, but Sunia Turuva should be the hands-down winner for mine. He has played 22 games, crossed for 7 tries, and made a staggering 100 tackle busts to go with 167 metres per game.

He had a huge job to do in replacing Taylan May, and now will likely force May into a new position next year, so good has he been.

Team of the year

The team of the year, like the Dally M Medal itself, sees anyone with more than two weeks suspended marked ineligible. That left some intriguing selections, particularly at fullback where Reece Walsh and Scott Drinkwater are both out of the running for the award.

Jack Blyth (writer)

FB: Dylan Edwards

W: Jamayne Isaako

C: Campbell Graham

C: Stephen Crichton

W: Dominic Young

FE: Cody Walker

HB: Shaun Johnson

PR: Payne Haas

HK: Harry Grant

PR: Addin Fonua-Blake

SR: David Fifita

SR: Haumole Olaka'atu

LK: Patrick Carrigan

Matt Clements (founder)

FB: Kalyn Ponga

W: Brian To'o

C: Campbell Graham

C: Herbie Farnworth

W: Dominic Young

FE: Cameron Munster

HB: Shaun Johnson

PR: Payne Haas

HK: Harry Grant

PR: Addin Fonua-Blake

SR: Keaon Koloamatangi

SR: David Fifita

LK: Isaah Yeo

Dan Nichols (writer)

FB: Kalyn Ponga

W: Jamayne Isaako

C: Stephen Crichton

C: Herbie Farnworth

W: Dallin Watene-Zelezniak

FE: Ezra Mam

HB: Shaun Johnson

PR: Payne Haas

HK: Harry Grant

PR: Addin Fonua-Blake

SR: Briton Nikora

SR: David Fifita

LK: Isaah Yeo

Scott Pryde (editor)

FB: Dylan Edwards

W: Dominic Young

C: Campbell Graham

C: Herbie Farnworth

W: Dallin Watene-Zelezniak

FE: Cameron Munster

HB: Shaun Johnson

PR: Payne Haas

HK: Harry Grant

PR: Addin Fonua-Blake

SR: David Fifita

SR: Haumole Olakau'atu

LK: Patrick Carrigan