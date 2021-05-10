South Sydney Rabbitohs 0 vs Melbourne Storm 50

It was the Josh Addo-Carr show to kick-start Round 9, scoring six tries and breaking a 70-year record.

JOSH ADDO-CARR

Wing Storm ROUND 9 STATS 6

Tries 170

All Run Metres 3

Tackles Made

The Rabbitohs were expecting defeat given their recent plague of injuries, but nobody saw a deficit this significant coming.

Matt Clements: 5. J Addo-Carr, 4. J Olam, 3. N Hynes, 2. H Grant, 1. C Welch

Will Evans: 5. J Addo-Carr, 4. J Olam, 3. H Grant, 2. D Finucane, 1.N Hynes

Dan Nicholls: 5. J Addo-Carr, 4. N Hynes, 3. J Hughes, 2. C Welch, 1. J Olam

Jack Blyth: 5. J Addo-Carr, 4. J Olam, 3. H Grant, 2. N Hynes, 1. J Hughes

Penrith Panthers 48 vs Cronulla Sharks 0

The Panthers roll on and it was Nathan Cleary the clear best once again.

Another solid effort from everyone else involved for Penrith, while the horror show at Cronulla grows larger.

Matt Clements: 5. N Cleary, 4. S Crichton, 3. J Fisher-Harris, 2. B To’o, 1. D Edwards

Will Evans: 5. N Cleary, 4. J Fisher-Harris, 3. M Leota, 2. S Crichton, 1. B To’o

Dan Nicholls: 5. N Cleary, 4. S Crichton, 3. J Fisher-Harris, 2. B To’o, 1. M Leota

Jack Blyth: 5. N Cleary, 4. J Fisher-Harris, 3. B To’o, 2. S Crichton, 1. K Capewell

Parramatta Eels 31 vs Sydney Roosters 18

An undermanned Roosters side put in a respectable 80 minutes but fell to the fancied Eels at Bankwest.

Junior Paulo earned best-afield plaudits, while Ryan Matterson was impressive after ongoing head knock setbacks.

Matt Clements: 5. J Paulo, 4. C Gutherson, 3. B Cartwright, 2. M Ikuvalu, 1. N Butcher

Will Evans: 5. J Paulo, 4. C Gutherson. 3. J Tedesco, 2. R Matterson, 1. N Butcher

Dan Nicholls: 5. J Paulo. 4. R Matterson, 3. D Brown, 2. N Butcher, 1. C Gutherson

Jack Blyth: 5. J Paulo. 4. R Matterson, 3. N Butcher, 2. B Cartwright, 1. D Brown

Canberra Raiders 16 vs Newcastle Knights 24

Kalyn Ponga add more headaches to the Raiders’ already growing concerns with a best-on-ground outing in the Capital.

KALYN PONGA

Fullback Knights ROUND 9 STATS 1

Tries 1

Try Assists 7

Tackle Breaks

David Klemmer was a force to be reckoned with up front, while George Williams gave his all for the Green Machine.

Matt Clements: 5. K Ponga, 4. D Klemmer, 3. J Brailey, 2. G Williams, 1. T Frizell

Will Evans: 5. K Ponga, 4. D Klemmer, 3. G Williams, 2. J Brailey, 1. P Crossland

Dan Nicholls: 5. K Ponga, 4. D Klemmer, 3. J Brailey, 2. G Williams, 1. P Crossland

Jack Blyth: 5. J Brailey, 4. K Ponga, 3. G Williams, 2. D Klemmer, 1. C Watson

Wests Tigers 28 vs Gold Coast Titans 36



The Titans were back to winning ways in their victory over Wests, with AJ Brimson as explosive as ever.

Adam Doueihi is having a career-best season at Concord and looks to be getting better every week.

Matt Clements: 5. A Doueihi. 4. A Brimson, 3. D Nofoaluma, 2. D Fifita, 1. J Fogarty

Will Evans: 5. A Brimson, 4. A Doueihi, 3. T Boyd, 2. D Fifita, 1. D Nofoaluma

Dan Nicholls: 5. A Brimson, 4. A Doueihi, 3. J Fogarty, 2. D Nofoaluma, 1. D Fifita

Jack Blyth: 5. A Doueihi, 4. A Brimson, 3. T Boyd, 2. D Fifita, 1. J Fogarty

North Queensland Cowboys 19 vs Brisbane Broncos 18

The Cowboys claimed the premiership points in a nail-biter, with Jason Taumalolo showing just why he is North Queensland’s best player.

JASON TAUMALOLO

Lock Cowboys ROUND 9 STATS 1

Offloads 1

Tries 34

Tackles Made

Herbie Farnworth and Xavier Coates did their best to pull back the lead, but the boys from Townsville were too string in the end.

Matt Clements: 5. J Taumalolo, 4. H Farnworth, 3. V Holmes, 2. X Coates, 1. K Feldt

Will Evans: 5. J Taumalolo, 4. H Farnworth, 3. K Feldt, 2. X Coates, 1. F Molo

Dan Nicholls: 5. J Taumalolo, 4. H Farnworth, 3. X Coates, 2. K Feldt, 1. V Holmes

Jack Blyth: 5. J Taumalolo, 4. H Farnworth, 3. V Holmes, 2. J Clifford, 1. X Coates

Manly Sea Eagles 38 vs New Zealand Warriors 32

Tom Trbojevic is the in-form player of the competition and enjoyed another unanimous BOG performance in Round 9.

Daly Cherry-Evans was stellar once again, while Roger Tuivasa-Sheck’s final season with the Warriors continues to be one of dominance.

Matt Clements: 5. T Trbojevic, 4. D Cherry-Evans, 3. S Keppie, 2. K Nikorima, 1. R Tuivasa-Sheck

Will Evans: 5. T Trbojevic, 4. D Cherry-Evans, 3. S Keppie, 2. T Harris, 1. R Tuivasa-Sheck

Dan Nicholls: 5. T Trbojevic, 4. J Saab, 3. T Harris, 2. R Tuivasa-Sheck, 1. D Cherry-Evans

Jack Blyth: 5. T Trbojevic, 4. J Saab, 3. T Marris, 2. C Harris-Tavita, 1. D Cherry-Evans

St George Illawarra 32 vs Canterbury Bulldogs 12

Ben Hunt was at his majestic best on Sunday afternoon, aiding his side to a 20-point victory over the Bulldogs.

BEN HUNT

Halfback Dragons ROUND 9 STATS 2

Try Assists 297

Kick Metres 1

LB Assists

Matt Dufty and Paul Vaughan also played key roles for the Red V in getting back to winning ways in their opening half of the year.

Matt Clements: 5. B Hunt, 4. M Dufty, 3. J Bird, 2. P Vaughan, 1. L Thompson

Will Evans: 5. M Dufty, 4. B Hunt, 3. P Vaughan, 2. J Bird, 1. L Thompson

Dan Nicholls: 5. B Hunt, 4. P Vaughan, 3. M Dufty, 2. J Bird, 1. J McGuire

Jack Blyth: 5. B Hunt, 4. M Dufty, 3. P Vaughan, 2. J Bird, 1. L Thompson

