South Sydney Rabbitohs 0 vs Melbourne Storm 50
It was the Josh Addo-Carr show to kick-start Round 9, scoring six tries and breaking a 70-year record.
Wing
Tries
All Run Metres
Tackles Made
The Rabbitohs were expecting defeat given their recent plague of injuries, but nobody saw a deficit this significant coming.
Matt Clements: 5. J Addo-Carr, 4. J Olam, 3. N Hynes, 2. H Grant, 1. C Welch
Will Evans: 5. J Addo-Carr, 4. J Olam, 3. H Grant, 2. D Finucane, 1.N Hynes
Dan Nicholls: 5. J Addo-Carr, 4. N Hynes, 3. J Hughes, 2. C Welch, 1. J Olam
Jack Blyth: 5. J Addo-Carr, 4. J Olam, 3. H Grant, 2. N Hynes, 1. J Hughes
Penrith Panthers 48 vs Cronulla Sharks 0
The Panthers roll on and it was Nathan Cleary the clear best once again.
Another solid effort from everyone else involved for Penrith, while the horror show at Cronulla grows larger.
Matt Clements: 5. N Cleary, 4. S Crichton, 3. J Fisher-Harris, 2. B To’o, 1. D Edwards
Will Evans: 5. N Cleary, 4. J Fisher-Harris, 3. M Leota, 2. S Crichton, 1. B To’o
Dan Nicholls: 5. N Cleary, 4. S Crichton, 3. J Fisher-Harris, 2. B To’o, 1. M Leota
Jack Blyth: 5. N Cleary, 4. J Fisher-Harris, 3. B To’o, 2. S Crichton, 1. K Capewell
Parramatta Eels 31 vs Sydney Roosters 18
An undermanned Roosters side put in a respectable 80 minutes but fell to the fancied Eels at Bankwest.
Junior Paulo earned best-afield plaudits, while Ryan Matterson was impressive after ongoing head knock setbacks.
Matt Clements: 5. J Paulo, 4. C Gutherson, 3. B Cartwright, 2. M Ikuvalu, 1. N Butcher
Will Evans: 5. J Paulo, 4. C Gutherson. 3. J Tedesco, 2. R Matterson, 1. N Butcher
Dan Nicholls: 5. J Paulo. 4. R Matterson, 3. D Brown, 2. N Butcher, 1. C Gutherson
Jack Blyth: 5. J Paulo. 4. R Matterson, 3. N Butcher, 2. B Cartwright, 1. D Brown
Canberra Raiders 16 vs Newcastle Knights 24
Kalyn Ponga add more headaches to the Raiders’ already growing concerns with a best-on-ground outing in the Capital.
Fullback
Tries
Try Assists
Tackle Breaks
David Klemmer was a force to be reckoned with up front, while George Williams gave his all for the Green Machine.
Matt Clements: 5. K Ponga, 4. D Klemmer, 3. J Brailey, 2. G Williams, 1. T Frizell
Will Evans: 5. K Ponga, 4. D Klemmer, 3. G Williams, 2. J Brailey, 1. P Crossland
Dan Nicholls: 5. K Ponga, 4. D Klemmer, 3. J Brailey, 2. G Williams, 1. P Crossland
Jack Blyth: 5. J Brailey, 4. K Ponga, 3. G Williams, 2. D Klemmer, 1. C Watson
Wests Tigers 28 vs Gold Coast Titans 36
The Titans were back to winning ways in their victory over Wests, with AJ Brimson as explosive as ever.
Adam Doueihi is having a career-best season at Concord and looks to be getting better every week.
Matt Clements: 5. A Doueihi. 4. A Brimson, 3. D Nofoaluma, 2. D Fifita, 1. J Fogarty
Will Evans: 5. A Brimson, 4. A Doueihi, 3. T Boyd, 2. D Fifita, 1. D Nofoaluma
Dan Nicholls: 5. A Brimson, 4. A Doueihi, 3. J Fogarty, 2. D Nofoaluma, 1. D Fifita
Jack Blyth: 5. A Doueihi, 4. A Brimson, 3. T Boyd, 2. D Fifita, 1. J Fogarty
North Queensland Cowboys 19 vs Brisbane Broncos 18
The Cowboys claimed the premiership points in a nail-biter, with Jason Taumalolo showing just why he is North Queensland’s best player.
Lock
Offloads
Tries
Tackles Made
Herbie Farnworth and Xavier Coates did their best to pull back the lead, but the boys from Townsville were too string in the end.
Matt Clements: 5. J Taumalolo, 4. H Farnworth, 3. V Holmes, 2. X Coates, 1. K Feldt
Will Evans: 5. J Taumalolo, 4. H Farnworth, 3. K Feldt, 2. X Coates, 1. F Molo
Dan Nicholls: 5. J Taumalolo, 4. H Farnworth, 3. X Coates, 2. K Feldt, 1. V Holmes
Jack Blyth: 5. J Taumalolo, 4. H Farnworth, 3. V Holmes, 2. J Clifford, 1. X Coates
Manly Sea Eagles 38 vs New Zealand Warriors 32
Tom Trbojevic is the in-form player of the competition and enjoyed another unanimous BOG performance in Round 9.
Daly Cherry-Evans was stellar once again, while Roger Tuivasa-Sheck’s final season with the Warriors continues to be one of dominance.
Matt Clements: 5. T Trbojevic, 4. D Cherry-Evans, 3. S Keppie, 2. K Nikorima, 1. R Tuivasa-Sheck
Will Evans: 5. T Trbojevic, 4. D Cherry-Evans, 3. S Keppie, 2. T Harris, 1. R Tuivasa-Sheck
Dan Nicholls: 5. T Trbojevic, 4. J Saab, 3. T Harris, 2. R Tuivasa-Sheck, 1. D Cherry-Evans
Jack Blyth: 5. T Trbojevic, 4. J Saab, 3. T Marris, 2. C Harris-Tavita, 1. D Cherry-Evans
St George Illawarra 32 vs Canterbury Bulldogs 12
Ben Hunt was at his majestic best on Sunday afternoon, aiding his side to a 20-point victory over the Bulldogs.
Halfback
Try Assists
Kick Metres
LB Assists
Matt Dufty and Paul Vaughan also played key roles for the Red V in getting back to winning ways in their opening half of the year.
Matt Clements: 5. B Hunt, 4. M Dufty, 3. J Bird, 2. P Vaughan, 1. L Thompson
Will Evans: 5. M Dufty, 4. B Hunt, 3. P Vaughan, 2. J Bird, 1. L Thompson
Dan Nicholls: 5. B Hunt, 4. P Vaughan, 3. M Dufty, 2. J Bird, 1. J McGuire
Jack Blyth: 5. B Hunt, 4. M Dufty, 3. P Vaughan, 2. J Bird, 1. L Thompson
2021 ZERO TACKLE MVP LEADERBOARD
|1
|Nathan
Cleary
|20
|113
|2
|Clinton
Gutherson
|9
|112
|3
|Latrell
Mitchell
|0
|92
|4
|Roger
Tuivasa-Sheck
|4
|90
|5
|Brian
To’o
|8
|89
|6
|Jarome
Luai
|0
|79
|7
|David
Fifita
|7
|74
|8
|Ryan
Papenhuyzen
|0
|70
|9
|Sam
Walker
|0
|69
|10
|Reed
Mahoney
|0
|66