The NRL has long been under the rule of the salary cap - a concept designed to “keep the competition fair.”

Unfortunately, at the very high level, it has often struggled to fulfil it's intended purpose.

There are always going to be stronger clubs than others, whether that be through coaching, recruitment or club culture - just ask the Melbourne Storm about that.

But in the last six years, only three clubs have won premierships, being the Penrith Panthers, Sydney Roosters and Storm themselves, with all three clubs striking twice.

It was more equitable than that previously, with no club going back-to-back before the Roosters in 2018 and 2019 during the NRL era. That said, the Manly Sea Eagles won twice in a four-year period, and the Storm three times in a six-year period, although two of those have since been stripped.

The Brisbane Broncos won it in 1998 and 2000 before breaking through again in 2006.

At the other end of the table, the Wests Tigers haven't made finals in a decade, while other clubs like the Dragons, Knights, Warriors and Bulldogs have spent long periods struggling in recent years.

It'll never happen in real life of course, but Zero Tackle are going to draft the entire competition.

The first round will see each club retain five players from their current Top 30 roster - after that, it's open slather. Every player remaining is up for grabs, with selections to go in snake order - starting from the Dolphins and working up the table to last year's minor premiers, then moving back down the ladder in the following round and so on.

The draft will run until 20 rounds are completed, with the 17 NRL clubs broken up across our team as follows:

Jack Blyth: Manly Sea Eagles, Melbourne Storm, New Zealand Warriors, South Sydney Rabbitohs

Matt Clements: Parramatta Eels

Dan Nichols: Canterbury Bulldogs, Cronulla Sharks, Sydney Roosters, Wests Tigers

David Piepers: Canberra Raiders, Gold Coast Titans, Newcastle Knights, Penrith Panthers

Scott Pryde: Brisbane Broncos, North Queensland Cowboys, St George Illawarra Dragons, The Dolphins

So, without further ado, here are the five players every NRL club will be keeping ahead of the Zero Tackle draft.

Brisbane Broncos

Retention 1: Patrick Carrigan

Retention 2: Payne Haas

Retention 3: Kotoni Staggs

Retention 4: Selwyn Cobbo

Retention 5: Reece Walsh

Canberra Raiders

Retention 1: Joseph Tapine

Retention 2: Jack Wighton

Retention 3: Hudson Young

Retention 4: Josh Papalii

Retention 5: Sebastian Kris

Canterbury Bulldogs

Retention 1: Matt Burton

Retention 2: Josh Addo-Carr

Retention 3: Viliame Kikau

Retention 4: Reed Mahoney

Retention 5: Tevita Pangai Junior

Cronulla Sharks

Retention 1: Nicho Hynes

Retention 2: Jesse Ramien

Retention 3: Siosifa Talakai

Retention 4: Ronaldo Mulitalo

Retention 5: Cameron McInnes

Gold Coast Titans

Retention 1: Tino Fa'asuamaleaui

Retention 2: David Fifita

Retention 3: Beau Fermor

Retention 4: Sam Verrills

Retention 5: Jayden Campbell

Manly Sea Eagles

Retention 1: Daly Cherry-Evans

Retention 2: Reuben Garrick

Retention 3: Haumole Olakau'atu

Retention 4: Jake Trbojevic

Retention 5: Tom Trbojevic

Melbourne Storm

Retention 1: Harry Grant

Retention 2: Jahrome Hughes

Retention 3: Cameron Munster

Retention 4: Ryan Papenhuyzen

Retention 5: Christian Welch

Newcastle Knights

Retention 1: Kalyn Ponga

Retention 2: Jackson Hastings

Retention 3: Dominic Young

Retention 4: Adam Elliott

Retention 5: Tyson Frizell

New Zealand Warriors

Retention 1: Addin Fonua-Blake

Retention 2: Tohu Harris

Retention 3: Josh Curran

Retention 4: Dylan Walker

Retention 5: Te Maire Martin

North Queensland Cowboys

Retention 1: Reece Robson

Retention 2: Scott Drinkwater

Retention 3: Jeremiah Nanai

Retention 4: Reuben Cotter

Retention 5: Jason Taumalolo

Parramatta Eels

Retention 1: Mitchell Moses

Retention 2: Dylan Brown

Retention 3: Clint Gutherson

Retention 4: Reagan Campbell-Gillard

Retention 5: Junior Paulo

Penrith Panthers

Retention 1: Nathan Cleary

Retention 2: Isaah Yeo

Retention 3: James Fisher-Harris

Retention 4: Dylan Edwards

Retention 5: Brian To'o

St George Illawarra Dragons

Retention 1: Ben Hunt

Retention 2: Moses Suli

Retention 3: Jack Bird

Retention 4: Zac Lomax

Retention 5: Jaydn Su'A

South Sydney Rabbitohs

Retention 1: Damien Cook

Retention 2: Cameron Murray

Retention 3: Alex Johnston

Retention 4: Latrell Mitchell

Retention 5: Keaon Koloamtangi

Sydney Roosters

Retention 1: James Tedesco

Retention 2: Joseph Manu

Retention 3: Sam Walker

Retention 4: Luke Keary

Retention 5: Angus Crichton

The Dolphins

Retention 1: Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow

Retention 2: Kenneath Bromwich

Retention 3: Euan Aitken

Retention 4: Tom Gilbert

Retention 5: Felise Kaufusi

Wests Tigers

Retention 1: Isaiah Papali'i

Retention 2: Apisai Koroisau

Retention 3: David Klemmer

Retention 4: Joe Ofahengaue

Retention 5: Adam Doueihi

Every player not selected above will be available in the selection rounds, which we will start here on Zero Tackle tomorrow.