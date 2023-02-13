St George Illawarra coach Anthony Griffin is set to make a tweak to his backline for the upcoming season, swapping Zac Lomax and Moses Suli to opposite edges in their first trial.

While Suli played both sides of the field during his time with the Manly Sea Eagles, Lomax has been glued to the Dragons' right edge since his 2018 debut, however that appears set to change this year.

Griffin made the surprise switch in Saturday's 30-18 loss to St Helens, however despite the defeat, Lomax looked comfortable on the opposite edge, scoring the club's opening try whilst putting Super League centre Mark Percival to the test.

While it will make the left edge a bigger threat, the move is a bid to stop that side of the field leaking points after conceding 48 tries down that corridor last year, the second worst left edge in the NRL.

The under-pressure coach was bullish when asked whether the move is a permanent one, however Griffin was confident both players can handle either edge.

“Zac finished the year on the left last year and they both can play either side, so we just wanted to have a look at that and see what it looked like,” Griffin said in his post-match press conference.

“We knew they were only going to play half a game and I thought they were both strong so we will see how we go.”

The switch is likely to continue in this weekend's Charity Shield match, pitting Lomax against defensive specialist Campbell Graham while Suli will be running at Indigenous All Stars centre Isaiah Tass.

Neither Jack Bird or Jack de Belin will partake in the clash, however it's expected both will be fit to play their Round 2 clash against the Gold Coast Titans, while question marks remain over Jayden Sullivan.