The Queensland Maroons will have a chance to take out the State of Origin series in straight sets when Game 2 against the New South Wales Blues arrives in Perth.

The Optus Stadium clash will be the first time Origin has been to a neutral venue since 2020 when it was played in Adelaide, with the last game in Perth taking place during 2019.

The Blues’ job to win the series has been made as hard as it’s possible to be thanks to a disappointing loss at home during the series opener a couple of weeks ago.

The final Sunday night Origin, with all three games to move back to Wednesday evening from next year, will not however be the final neutral venue game, with plans well in place to take one Origin per year away from Sydney and Brisbane.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of the must-win game for the Blues.

When and where is State of Origin Game 2 being played?

State of Origin Game 2 is being played at Optus Stadium in Perth, the capital city of Western Australia.

Perth hosted its first Origin match in 2019.

The match, to be played on Sunday, June 26, kicks off at 7:50pm (AEST), or 5:50pm (AWST).

Where can you watch State of Origin Game 2?

The exclusive broadcast to State of Origin Game 2 between the NSW Blues and Queensland Maroons in Perth is on Channel 9.

Their broadcast will start at 7pm (AEST), and can be found on Channel 90 in high definition, 91 in standard definition, and 100 if watching through a Foxtel service.

How can you live stream State of Origin Game 2?

If you’re looking to live stream the opening State of Origin game, you’ll be able to do so for free through Channel 9s dedicated streaming application, 9Now.

What is the full schedule for State of Origin Game 2?

Times below are listed in AEST. Subtract two hours for AWST (local) time.

5:00pm: Gates open at Optus Stadium

5:15pm: Combined Affiliates States under-18s game kick-off

5:55pm: Combined Affiliates States under-18s game halftime

6:05pm: Combined Affiliates States under-18s game second half

6:45pm: Combined Affiliates States under-18s game fulltime

7:15pm: Pre-game entertainment featuring Grinspoon

7:45pm: Teams enter Optus Stadium

7:47pm: National anthem

7:50pm: State of Origin Game 2 kick-off

8:40pm: State of Origin Game 2 halftime

8:55pm: State of Origin Game 2 second half

9:45pm: State of Origin Game 2 fulltime

All times are subject to change.

Which players are playing for NSW and QLD in State of Origin Game 2?

New South Wales Blues

1. James Tedesco 2. Brian To'o 3. Matt Burton 4. Stephen Crichton 5. Daniel Tupou 6. Jarome Luai 7. Nathan Cleary 8. Payne Haas 9. Apisai Koroisau 10. Jake Trbojevic 11. Cameron Murray 12. Liam Martin 13. Isaah Yeo

Interchange: 14. Damien Cook 15. Angus Crichton 16. Junior Paulo 17. Siosifa Talakai 18. Nicho Hynes 20. Jordan McLean

Queensland Maroons

1. Kalyn Ponga 2. Selwyn Cobbo 3. Valentine Holmes 4. Dane Gagai 5. Murray Taulagi 6. Cameron Munster 7. Daly Cherry-Evans 8. Lindsay Collins 9. Ben Hunt 10. Josh Papali'i 11. Kurt Capewell 12. Felise Kaufusi 13. Tino Fa'asuamaleaui

Interchange: 14. Harry Grant 15. Jai Arrow 16. Patrick Carrigan 17. Jeremiah Nanai 18. Thomas Dearden 19. Thomas Flegler

Who is the referee for State of Origin Game 2?

Referee: Ashley Klein

Touch judges: Phil Henderson & David Munro

Bunker official: Grant Atkins

Standby referee: Gerard Sutton

Standby touch judge: Drew Oultram

Don’t forget that you can stay tuned to Zero Tackle throughout the contest, and directly afterwards for news, analysis and opinion from the game.