The Brisbane Tigers, who are expected to act as the Perth Bears' feeder team in the coming years, are closing in on the signature of one of the hottest young forwards in the league.

Zero Tackle understands that promising New Zealand Warriors forward Harry Durbin is set to continue his rise through the rugby league ranks, signing a two-year deal with the Brisbane Tigers, with the move tied to the Perth Bears' NRL expansion pathway.

According to sources close to the situation, the Bears' new head of recruitment, previously part of the North Queensland Cowboys system, played a key role in securing Durbin's signature, comparing him to a young Reuben Cotter for his engine and toughness.

A recent conversation between the recruitment chief and Durbin reportedly convinced the young forward to commit to the Tigers, who are largely expected to be affiliated with the Perth Bears ahead of the club's NRL debut.

Durbin is expected to ink a two-year deal with the Tigers, with the potential to join the Bears' preseason as part of the club's inaugural setup.

The move represents a significant development step for Durbin, who has impressed within the Warriors system but now looks set for a fresh challenge in Queensland, and potentially, a direct link into a new NRL franchise.

Durbin brings a blend of mobility and power that makes him a natural fit for modern middle rotations and could be a vital contributor to a young Bears side.

While the Tigers are yet to confirm the deal, Durbin's move marks another important piece in the Bears' growing recruitment drive as they assemble talent across affiliated feeder systems.

If Durbin continues his current upward trend, he could find himself in line for NRL exposure by 2027, aligning with the Bears' projected entry.