Newcastle Knights winger Starford To'a will have a new club in 2022, with the Wests Tigers confirming his signature on Friday morning.

The Knights also released a statement, confirming his release from the club.

To'a, who is just 21 years of age and has already impressed during his limited time in the top grade, has signed a two-year deal with the Tigers which will keep him at the club until at least the end of the 2023 season.

The outside back, who can also play at fullback or in the centres, has scored 11 tries in 20 NRL games so far since making his debut at the end of the 2019 season.

Rated as one of the best prospects in the game, he is a former Australian Schoolboys representative, while he also played for the Junior Kiwis in 2019 where scored two tries in a team captained by Jordan Riki and alongside other names now on the fringe of first grade including Asu Kepaoa, Paul Turner and Griffin Neame and against the likes of Reece Walsh, Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow, the Feagai brothers, Toby Sexton, Sam Walker and Brendan Piakura.

Michael Maguire said in a club statement that To'a would be an excellent signing for the Tigers.

“Starford is a talented player with NRL experience and I’m really pleased to welcome him to our team,” Maguire said.

“Starford will be a great addition to the talented young squad that we’re building, and I look forward to him joining the team ahead of the 2022 NRL season.”

The Tigers have also signed Oliver Gildart to bolster their back five for the upcoming season, and with David Nofolamua and Ken Maumalo the likely wingers, To'a will have his work cut out in seeing regular first-grade action.

To'a is set to begin pre-season training with the Tigers next week.