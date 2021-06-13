Queensland is reportedly looking to a rookie to resurrect their diminishing State of Origin hopes.

According to Fox Sports, the Maroons are considering selecting six-game rookie Reece Walsh for Origin II as a replacement for Xavier Coates.

Coates is in doubt to face NSW in Origin II at Suncorp Stadium in a must-win match for the Maroons.

18-year-old Walsh has starred for the Warriors since making his debut against the Storm in Round 7 and the current Maroons injury crisis has opened the door for a sensational selection.

Maroons great Cooper Cronk believes Welsh deserves a chance on the Origin stage.

“I don’t think you should ever put a ceiling or a limit on what kids can do in any arena,” Cronk said.

“So he would definitely get his chance if deserved, but I think there is a lot of football to be played before that team gets named.

“But he has lit up the NRL so there is no doubt he is starting to make the right noises.”

Warriors coach Nathan Brown spoke before today’s game against Melbourne about Walsh’s chances of representing his state and believes the 18-year-old should not be pushed into the deep end.

“I don’t think Origin is something we should be putting Reece into at the moment,” Brown said.

“I’m more concerned about his long-term development, I’m not saying he wouldn’t go there and play a good game but I think for his future development, steady as she goes.”

Walsh has scored four tries in six games for the ninth-placed Warriors.