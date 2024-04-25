The Dolphins have confirmed the re-signing of youngster Max Plath on a new three-year deal.

The contract will confirm he remains with the NRL's most recent expansion club until the end of 2027, having originally been off-contract at the end of this season.

The forward has had a strong start to his career with the Redcliffe-based outfit, and found himself in an increased role this year than what he may have been expecting following the season-ending ACL injury to Tom Gilbert during the pre-season.

Plath has filled the lock forward role admirably for the Dolphins though and seemingly continues to improve with each passing appearance at the top level.

Born in Brisbane and having originally been a part of the Broncos' academy system, the 22-year-old who can play lock, five-eighth or hooker now has six NRL games under his belt, having debuted in the NRL during Round 14 last year.

The club's CEO Terry Reader said Plath's opportunities in the NRL has come about on the back of hard work.

“Max is the perfect example of the saying that hard work is just as or even more important than talent,” Reader said in a club statement confirming the news.

"There is no doubt he is a talented footballer, but the hard work he has done through last year and the recent pre-season have really set him up for success.

“He only made his debut midway through last year, but he has already managed to turn himself into an important part of the Dolphins squad.

“His unquestioned work ethic and general good nature around the club have helped secure his future with the Dolphins, and we are so happy to have him sign on until at least the end of 2027.”

The contract will likely see him lay a claim on the number 13 jersey for the Dolphins long-term, with Gilbert potentially now looking at a return in the second-row next season.