Dominic Young has sent a message to his potential suitors ahead of his contract expiring at the end of the season, saying that the NRL is still yet to see the best of him.

Young's current contract with the Newcastle Knights expires at the end of 2023, having spent two years at the club to feature in 26 matches. While the club is eager to see the 21-year-old stay, the Sydney Roosters have reportedly also entered the frame to nab the English flyer.

After a strong 2022 season, featuring for both the Knights and England in the World Cup, Young is confident that he still has another level to go to.

"It's definitely not the best you've seen from me, there's a lot of levels to go from," Young said to the Canberra Times.

"It was only my first proper big year last year so there's definitely a lot of parts of my game I can improve on and I've tried to improve on in the pre-season."

Young credits his time spent with England during the World Cup for improving his game, with the 21-year-old scoring nine tries in five games during the World Cup.

"I took a lot from that, being around a lot of experienced boys in there seeing how they get through their days and how professional they are," Young said.

"There's a few details there as well that I can obviously pick up on, but it was more the training mentality.

"Being a new player in the NRL, it's something I want to master and I picked up a few tips there."

While Young is eager to impress potential suitors for a deal beyond 2023, he isn't "stressed" about current contract talks, remaining tightlipped on his potential landing spot.

"That was always the plan so I could start fresh at the start of the season, but if it doesn't happen it doesn't happen," Young said.

"But (I want it finalised) as soon as possible hopefully, so I can crack on with the year.

"A place where I'm going to be happy (is the priority), where I can enjoy my footy, like I have been doing here.

"It's not too stressed at the minute. I'm just leaving it up to my management and hopefully I can get it sorted soon." Newcastle's season kicks off against the Warriors on March 3.