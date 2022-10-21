In good news for St George Illawarra Dragons fans, it's been reported that young halfback Jayden Sullivan has withdrawn his request for a release from the club, committing to see out his current deal.

Sullivan is contracted to the Red V until the end of 2025, but the youngster had recently requested a release from his contract to pursue an opportunity at the Bulldogs.

The release request also came in the immediate aftermath of Ben Hunt's decision to sign a two-year extension at the club, which was considered likely to affect Sullivan's chances of securing a regular first-team opportunity in the near future.

The Dragons had continually advised they were reluctant to let the youngster go, engaging in talks with the halfback and fellow wantaway younger Tyrell Sloan. Sloan has also recently withdrawn his release request.

The club has advised Sullivan that he is still a valuable component of their long-term vision and have even suggested there's no reason he can't claim the jersey sooner, as per AAP.

It's a welcome development after the Dragons' culture has repeatedly come under fire in recent weeks following the disastrous awards night turnout and, most recently, the decision by club chair Craig Young to use a Red V letterhead in his character reference for Brett Finch, inadvertently drawing the club into the matter and stoking the ire of fans.