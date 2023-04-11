Young forward Griffin Neame is set to be sidelined for two months after he suffered a throat injury in last Friday's game against the Dolphins.

Confirmed by the Cowboys, he was taken to the hospital after the game and wasn't discharged until Sunday.

It is expected that Neame will miss a minimum of eight weeks with no timeframe on when he will return after suffering a cricoid fracture.

The youngster has had a great start to the season, appearing in all six games with two of them being in the starting 13.

In his six appearances, he has taken an average of 8.8 hit-ups and 99 running metres per game. He has also managed to score four tries in his career but none coming from the current season.

A workhorse in both attack and defence, Neame made his debut against the Tigers in Round 22, 2021 and has previously represented the Junior Kiwis.

With his injury, it is expected Riley Price will keep his spot in the team and move to the interchange as Jeremiah Nanai re-enters the squad following suspension.