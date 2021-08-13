19-year-old Xavier Willison has decided to sign on with the Brisbane Broncos until the end of 2023.

Willison who made his debut against the North Queensland Cowboys in Round 20 proved to be an impact player during his 14 minutes of game time. While he was already locked in for 2022, the young forward has decided to add another year to his time at the Broncos.

Willison a Broncos junior and a local product of Palm Beach Currumbin SHS has maintained his position in the first-grade side this week for the clash against the Sydney Roosters. Prior to earning his first grade stripes, the 19-year-old was also making waves with Broncos affiliate club Norths Devils in the Intrust Super Cup, where he was averaging 97 running metres and 17 tackles per game.

Xavier Willison now joins a number of players retained by the Broncos.

These players include Kotoni Staggs, Keenan Palasia, Jordan Riki, Kobe Hetherington, Jake Turpin, Tyson Gamble, David Mead, Brendan Piakura, Teui “TC” Robati and Selwyn Cobbo.

Along with those who have signed on the Broncos will also be welcoming Adam Reynolds, Kurt Capewell and Brenko Lee to the roster for 2022.

Newly appointed Broncos football and performance Director Ben Ikin was quick to praise the young forward's work ethic.

"Xavier is a really impressive young man who has shown during his time in our Academy that he has an appetite for hard work and doing the extras," Ikin said in a club statement announcing the signing.

"That is exactly the kind of attitude we like to see here at the club – his performances over recent weeks at NRL level are a result of his work ethic and commitment."