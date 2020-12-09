Penrith second-rower Kurt Capewell has lifted the lid on the porn sex tape scandal that he has “lived with for years”, after the 2013 video re-emerged in recent days.

Speaking with The Daily Telegraph, Capewell opened up on the X-rated film that circulated seven years ago, with the Maroons star still battling with the aftermath.

Capewell revealed that he had decided to take part in a photo shoot for an underwear company that soon took an unexpected turn.

The shoot transitioned into nude photos before it resulted in an X-rated film, with Capewell notifying his family and the QRL Integrity Unit shortly after.

At the time of the scandal, Capewell was 20 years of age and was listed with the Ipswich Jets.

After someone attempted to sell images of Capewell performing an act with another man, Capewell then took the matter to the police and NRL Integrity Unit last year.

Capewell told The Daily Telegraph he was “young and naive” and is hoping to put it all behind him.

“The organiser used inducements and extra money for being involved in the adult film. I take full responsibility for what happened.”

Capewell added he was “concerned more for my family that it could come out and the embarrassment it would cause.

“My message to young people is to be really careful when being offered money for photo shoots,”

“I’ve had to learn the hard way. I hope others don’t have to go through what I have endured.”