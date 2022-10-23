Josh Reynolds has revealed his desperation to don a Canterbury Bankstown Bulldogs jersey once again, stating he tried to return to the club 'about 30 times'.

The two-time grand finalist has bled blue-and-white from the moment he laced up a boot for the club, quickly becoming a cult hero amongst fans over his sheer passion for the club.

He was never the most skilled or most dominant player on the park, but his tenacity and competitiveness always kept the five-eighth in the fight, a massive factor in why fans are so eager to welcome the favourite son back home.

Salary cap issues saw Reynolds accept a big money offer from the Wests Tigers in 2017, however, the fit never really worked out.

Despite a four-year, $3.2 million deal with the Wests Tigers, Reynolds played just 22 games for the club after Ivan Cleary signed the five-eighth.

Reynolds wasn't the kind of halves partner that Luke Brooks required, and Reynolds' heart was still in Belmore.

The off-the-cuff half revealed on the JBK Podcast this week his excitement to return back to where it started.

“I've dreamt about this. I've tried to come back to the Dogs about 30 times and it just hasn't worked,” Reynolds said on the podcast.

“To be given this opportunity … honestly, you could pay me a $1 a week … and I'm not just saying that, it's just how I feel.

“I'm at a point in my life, I've got other things going on and I just want to play.

“I want to represent that emblem, it's just what I want to do.”

Three years at the Wests Tigers and a mixed stint in the Super League have left Reynolds homesick for Belmore, a wish granted by Cameron Ciraldo after the incoming coach officially signed off on a train-and-trial deal for the 33-year-old.

While most stars would stress at the financial drop between a standard contract and a train-and-trial, Reynolds believes it's helped him shed the pressure of the situation.

“Honestly, it's a bit of a relief. People might be like ‘this bloke is off his head' but everywhere I have gone, I have signed a good contract and I have been so lucky,” Reynolds said.

“But now, there is actually no pressure on me. What are people going to say ‘this bloke is on a $1000 a week, (they can't say) he's costing the club'.

“I've had a lot a of deals where, where they have tried to make me the marquee guy, at the Tigers it didn‘t work, it was a dud.

“I went overseas and it didn't really work either. Now I come back, first of all, it has nothing to do with the money. Money comes and goes."

The five-eighth has played other positions in the past, namely hooker where he spent a portion of his Wests Tigers tenure, however with the way the game has moved in the last few years, there's nothing stopping the veteran from shifting into a 'Connor Watson-type' lock role.

The State of Origin series winner is trying to prove to himself and to club supremo that there is still plenty of gas left in Reynolds' tank.

“I said it Gus, and I haven‘t said it to Cam (Ciraldo) yet but I want to play, that's my main priority … I'd fill any gap that was needed, I'd be happy to learn any role. Learning three roles in the pre-season won't rattle me … but at the same time I wanted to show him (Gus) I am nowhere near finished yet."