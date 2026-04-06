The Canterbury Bulldogs are posied to recall exiled centre Bronson Xerri for their clash with the Penrith Panthers this weekend.\n\nBulldogs' head coach Cameron Ciraldo dropped Xerri a fortnight ago, with the news cycle barely leaving the centre's side since.\n\nThe star was reportedly frustrated after being asked to swap sides this year, and is weighing up whether he has a future in blue and white, despite being contracted beyond the end of the season.\n\nWhile his future bubbles away in the background, News Corp are suggesting he has won the race to claim Crichton's vacant centre spot in what will be a keenly-anticipated recall.\n\nIt will mean Xerri will slot straight back onto his preferred side of the field where he had an excellent 2025 season that at one point had some suggesting he could be in line for a State of Origin spot.\n\nWhile he is likely to be well down the pecking order for that particular role this year given his axing from Canterbury, and the form of a host of other players including incumbent Latrell Mitchell, Casey McLean and Tolutau Koula, his form over the coming weeks could be critical in playing out the season for the Bulldogs, or indeed putting himself in the shop window for other clubs to make a play.\n\nCameron Ciraldo's other play could have been to move Matt Burton to the centres, Lachlan Galvin to five-eighth and Sean O'Sullivan to halfback, as he did when Crichton was injured during the Good Friday game against South Sydney.\n\nIt's the second week in a row Ciraldo made an on-field switch, with the week before against Newcastle being unforced, but seeing Crichton go into the five-eighth role and Burton to the centres.\n\nCiraldo is less than impressed with his side's stuttering attack, although they came up with a season high points tally against the Rabbitohs despite falling short.\n\nThe Bulldogs will confirm their team for Thursday's clash with Penrith at 4pm (AEST) on Tuesday.\n\n[fixture_single match_id="10396341"]