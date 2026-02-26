Former NRL player Daniel Vidot, who stepped away from the sport in 2017 to pursue professional wrestling in the WWE, will line up for the USA Hawks this weekend.

Vidot is currently dominating the All-Star Japanese Pro Wrestling (AJPW) under the alias Xyon, where he competed on Monday night in front of a couple of thousand people in Japan.

It is a quick turnaround for Vidot; he rushed to Las Vegas to get the opportunity to represent USA Hawks in a team environment, and told Rugbyjp.com he is keen to get back into the sport, which he spent eight seasons at the top grade.

“I love rugby league, I always have, I want it to grow and especially in USA," he told the publication. "Wearing the jersey and representing USA, for me it's a win-win situation. I still miss footy every now and then so whenever I get a chance to play, I want to take it if my schedule aligns.

“I love both things, footy and wrestling right now. I want to take on whatever challenges come my way.” Vidot spent time training with the Newcastle Knights squad throughout the week in preparation against his showdown with Scotland. The wrestling star has a few techniques up his sleeve in a bid to showcase his athletic abilities when he dons the Steeden again. “The cool thing about wrestling is that it's taught me how to block out the crowd, I have confidence out there, I'll mostly thinking about how to get my breath back.”