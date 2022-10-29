England have cruised to the top of Group A with a record-breaking 94-4 win over Greece at Sheffield's Bramall Lane.

Though the English were expected to dominate after convincing wins against Samoa and France, few could have anticipated how much the hosts would run riot, scoring 17 tries to set up a likely quarter-final clash with Papua New Guinea.

Dominic Young has surged to the top of the tournament's try-scoring chart with another four to take his total to eight tries in just three games.

It took just three minutes for the hosts to open the scoring through Matty Lees, before John Bateman, Jack Welsby and Young combined for the second.

They didn't have it all their own way though, with Greece earning a reward for their early pressure with a try to fullback Siteni Taukamo – but that would be the last of their scoring feats.

From there it was all England, with Young grabbing a hat-trick in 35 minutes and his fourth two minutes later as Greece fell apart in the closing stages of the opening half. England scored four tries in the final 10 minutes before the break.

It took all of two minutes for England to continue after the break, with 11 different names being added to the try scorer's list by full-time.

Though it was a heartbreaking way for Greece's tournament to come to a close, the fledgling nation should take plenty of confidence and belief out of their appearance.

ENGLAND 94 (Dominic Young 4, Ryan Hall 2, Tom Burgess 2, Andy Ackers 2, George Williams, Tommy Makinson, Marc Sneyd, Joe Batchelor, Kai Pearce-Paul, Mike McMeeken tries; Sneyd 13 goals) D. GREECE 4 (Siteni Taukamo try).

Fiji were made to work harder than expected against a physical Scotland side, before ultimately prevailing and securing their spot in the knock-out stages with a 30-14 win.

Scotland would have needed a miracle to progress – especially after a number of starting players were ruled out ahead of the contest – and those hopes were put to bed quickly with the Bati scoring through Taniela Sadrugu and Viliame Kikau.

It looked like Fiji could run away with the game before Scotland speedster Lachlan Walmsley did exactly that, intercepting a pass within 20 metres of his own line before tearing away unheeded to give the Scots an unlikely glimmer of hope.

Though Fiji continued to score, with further tries to Henry Raiwalui and Maika Sivo either side of the half-time break, they were unable to put any clear distance on Scotland, who grabbed two tries themselves through Ben Helewell and Sheffield-based outside back Bayley Liu.

Walmsley's night ended in disappointment after he was sent to the sin bin for a high shot on a breakaway Sunia Turuva, but he was joined by Kikau, who responded in kind to the initial contact.

Though the Scots showed far more resilience than they had in the opening two games of the tournament, the result was the same. When Korbin Sims crossed in the final 15 minutes, hostilities temporarily resumed.

The win means Fiji are likely to face New Zealand in the knock-out stages. They caused a famous upset at the same point of the 2017 World Cup against the same opponent, and they'll be hoping they can achieve something similar against Michael Maguire's side this time around.

FIJI 30 (Viliame Kikau, Maika Sivo, Henry Raiwalui, Korbin Sims, Taniela Sadrugu tries; Brandon Wakeham 5 goals) D. SCOTLAND 14 (Lachlan Walmsley, Ben Hellewell, Bayley Liu tries; Kyle Schneider goal).