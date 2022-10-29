Australia will be out to make a final statement ahead of the knockout stages at the Rugby League World Cup when they take on Italy in the final group stage game for the two teams.

Zero Tackle will cover the game live from 5:30am (AEDT) on Sunday morning.

The Kangaroos are already through to the quarter-finals and enter this clash as heavy favourites, while Italy can still qualify, but would need to pull off a miracle win and have other results go their way for and against wise.

Refresh the page below for live score and commentary updates.

Scoreboard

Match time Pre-game Australia vs Italy 0 Score 0 0 Tries 0 0 Conversions 0 0 Penalty goals 0 0 Field goals 0

Updates

4:45am (AEDT)

Hello and welcome to Zero Tackle for our live coverage of this clash between Australia and Italy at the Rugby League World Cup.

Kick-off is not too far away, and the final teams have been confirmed, so we will have them for you shortly ahead of the game getting underway.