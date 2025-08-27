A veteran of the NRL, forward Jordan McLean has decided to call time on his playing career and will retire at the end of the 2025 NRL season.

Formerly with the Melbourne Storm, with whom he won the 2017 NRL Grand Final, McLean moved to the North Queensland Cowboys at the start of 2018 and has since gone on to feature in 155 first-grade matches for the club.

A proud New South Welshman, he also represented the Australian Kangaroos on eight occasions between 2017-18, in which he was part of the squad that won the 2017 Rugby League World Cup (RLWC), as well as representing NSW Country and the Prime Minister's XIII.

Recently becoming the first NRL player in 15 years to share the field with both a father (Tom Learoyd-Lahrs) and son (Kaiden Lahrs), McLean will not only retire from the NRL after the club's last match of the season on Saturday against the Brisbane Broncos but also from rugby league.

The forward's decision to hang up the boots will see the Cowboys shift their focus to Braidon Burns, Jamal Shibasaki and Semi Valemei, all of whom remain off-contract at the end of 2025.