Will Warbrick went to Melbourne alone, in the shadow of a pandemic, chasing a dream.

Now, almost five years later, Warbrick will head home after the 2026, and he wouldn't have it any other way.

The New Zealand Warriors have secured one of the NRL's most exciting outside backs, with Warbrick confirming he will join the club.

It's a signing that makes football sense, but the story behind it runs much deeper.

"I think it's just the opportunity now to be back home in New Zealand and closer to my family," the Storm winger told the media.

"I moved here just five years ago. I think COVID was still a thing. We were at the back end of COVID, so there was a lot unknown.

"It's been a great five or so years. I've loved it. I love being here, but for me, my main priority is my family."

Circumstances have changed, life has a way of shifting perspectives, a new relationship, more mileage on the clock, and suddenly, the things that seemed secondary started moving to the front of the queue.

"I was more worried about Melbourne Storm and my career. I've got a partner now, and she's from New Zealand as well," Warbrick revealed.

"As you get older and your scenario changes, you start having different priorities and things in life.

"That's what led to my decision, really, in the end."

There's no bitterness in those words, no sense of running away from something.

Just a man running towards the people who matter the most.