Playmaker Will Pryce has confirmed his new club less than a day after he was granted an immediate release from his contract by the Newcastle Knights.

Following in the footsteps of his father Leon Pryce, Will has signed for Super League outfit Hull FC on a three-and-a-half-year contract until at least the end of the 2028 season

Able to play fullback or in the halves, his return to the Super League competition comes after he has spent the last one-and-a-half seasons with the Knights, in which he made five appearances in the NRL and scored eight points - two tries and a goal.

His arrival will see him play alongside former NRL players Jordan Rapana, Aidan Sezer, Herman Ese'ese, Ligi Sao, Jed Cartwright, John Asiata and Cade Cust and be coached by ex-Gold Coast Titans coach and NSW Blues assistant John Cartwright.

“I'm over the moon to be joining Hull FC – a huge club with a rich history and a big, passionate fanbase. It's been an outstanding start to the season for the lads, and I'm ready to get back to the UK and play my part," Pryce said after moving to Hull FC.

“Watching from afar, it's clear that I'll be coming into a really positive environment that has been created this season under John Cartwright – one that I am sure can be a catalyst for helping to create some special days in the years ahead.

“Having been in the stands in years gone by as a Hull FC fan when my dad was at the club, the Airlie Birds have always held a special place in my heart; particularly those fans and their incredible support, home and away, so I'm buzzing to get out there and play for them with the number six on my back.

“I was at the Challenge Cup Final in 2016 when the club finally ended their ‘Wembley hoodoo' and to be in the dressing rooms that day was an incredible experience that I'll never forget.

"I can't wait to sing Old Faithful again, and hopefully create some new memories along the way!”

Playing 19 NSW Cup matches during his tenure in Australia, he previously spent time with the Huddersfield Giants between 2021 and 2023 playing 45 matches during this period.

“This is a significant signing for the club and one that we are absolutely delighted to get over the line," Hull's CEO Richie Myler added.

“Will is an incredibly talented player and I think he is the perfect fit for our team. His ambition matches our ambition to grow as a club, and ultimately be successful again.

“I know that Will is really excited for the journey he's about to embark on at this great club, and I'm sure I share the fans' excitement of seeing him pull on our famous Black & White colours for the first time.”