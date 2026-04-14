Parramatta Eels centre Will Penisini has been successful at the NRL judiciary after challenging a careless high tackle on Tuesday evening.

The high shot came early in the Round 6 fixture which Parramatta lost in embarrassing scenes to the Gold Coast Titans on Sunday afternoon.

Penisini was penalised but not put on report for the tackle, although was subsequently whacked with a Grade 1 charge by the NRL's match review committee.

Challenging the offence on Tuesday evening in a short hearing at NRL HQ, the judiciary panel found Penisini not guilty of the offence.

He would have had to pay $2500 had he been found guilty, while an original $1800 was offered for an early guilty plea.

Critically, the challenge being successful means Penisini remains on just one offence on his rolling record and is eligible for reduced penalties should he be cited again later in the season.

The centre will need to play a big role for Parramatta this coming Sunday, with the understrength blue and gold to clash with the Canterbury Bulldogs in Round 7.

Parramatta have almost a dozen players unavailable for the game, although the return of Sean Russell does bolster their backline.