New South Wales Blues head coach Laurie Daley has confirmed Payne Haas will be given time to pass fit for Game 1 of the 2025 State of Origin series with scans now returned showing only a minor tear.

Haas was seen with ice on his leg and hobbling around the dressing room after Sunday afternoon's loss to the St George Illawarra Dragons.

It was then revealed he would need scans on a left quad injury to be cleared to play, but it has now been revealed the damage is minor.

While Blues officials expect him to be fit to play Game 1 in 10 days, there is still no guarantee for Haas, who will now work with the medical and coaching staff to set a timeline for when he will need to be 100 per cent fit.

"NSW Blues prop Payne Haas has been cleared to join the 20-player squad later today for the opening game of the Ampol State of Origin series at Suncorp Stadium on Wednesday 28 May," the Blues wrote in a statement.

"Scans this morning have revealed a minor quadriceps strain. His load will be monitored during training, but he is expected to play next week.

"The squad arrived in camp today and will head to Leura in the Blue Mountains tomorrow to begin their preparation for Game One."

Laurie Daley revealed Haas has actually been managing the injury for the last week or two.

"The scan might say he is no good. If it says no good, then there is no time frame, and he is ruled out. If it's something minor, we will give him time," Daley said on the prop.

"I haven't spoken to him, but the information I have from the medical staff is that he will need to be managed, and we will do that throughout the week. Apparently, he has had that throughout the last week or two."

There is little doubt the Blues want Haas available for the game.

He has averaged 179 metres per game so far this year while tackling at almost 99 per cent, to go with 32 offloads and 67 tackle busts.

Daley labelled him one of the best props in the game.

"I think he is one of the best front rowers in the game, if not the best," the head coach said.

"We are hoping he can play. Hopefully, the scan will see nothing there and he will be right to come down to Sydney and start preparing."

Haas isn't the only concern for the Blues, with Stephen Crichton also needing to overcome a groin complaint to take his spot on the field in Game 1.

Stefano Utoikamanu (19th man) is on standby for Haas, while Campbell Graham (18th man) would come into the side if Crichton is unable to play.

It was an Origin-related weekend of carnage for both states, with Queensland also losing Tom Gilbert and Murray Taulagi, as well as fringe outside back Selwyn Cobbo for Game 1.

"It's amazing how it works out. It's like a Formula 1 one race. Nothing happens, and then all of a sudden, there is carnage. That's what happened yesterday and Saturday night. You expect nothing different. It's why you plan for everything and be comfortable with whatever the injury is," Daley said.

Game 1 will be played on Wednesday, May 28, in Brisbane.