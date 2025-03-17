After rupturing his Achilles tendon during the pre-season, reports have emerged that South Sydney Rabbitohs skipper Cameron Murray may not play again this season.

One of the best forwards in the competition, Murray's absence is a massive blow not only to the Rabbitohs but also to the NSW Blues, where he was set to play a large role in the upcoming 2025 State of Origin series under new coach Laurie Daley.

According to The Sydney Morning Herald, Murray will likely not play again this year, ruling him out for the remainder of the 2025 NRL season after he sustained an Achilles tendon rupture in the pre-season.

"It's early days now so it's hard to say but I'll be doing everything I can to get back as soon as I can," Murray told The Today Show less than fortnight ago.

"I know some boys have been back around five, five and a half months, so if I'm sort of tracking around that, then there is a chance (I could be back).

"We'll just see how it goes. I'm just really focused on putting the feet up and resting and giving myself a break.

"It was pretty intense the rehab I was going through with my wrist and I was pushing hard to get back after that, so it wasn't great news with this sort of setback.

"It is what it is...once I'm back in the gym and back working, never say never."

Already ruled out for at least half the season, there was hope among the Rabbitohs that he could potentially return in the backend of the season.

However, former NRL and representative forward Willie Mason believes the 27-year-old should take his time returning to the field, which will help his career in the long run.

"He has a year off in the game and sometimes that can prolong your career at the end," Mason suggested on his Levels podcast nearly a month ago.

"If he misses the whole of 2025, all he does is rehab and work on all his other injuries; he can fix everything like that and come back next year and start fresh.

"You miss a whole year of getting hit - it's the contact and everything like that. He's not a big man; he is giving away 10 or 20 kilos in the middle, and he does not shirk it at all."