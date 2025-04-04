There was a time when Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs fans thought their turmoil would be never-ending. The club seemed destined for long-lasting failure, and when Bulldogs boss Phil Gould offered a five-year deal to an unproven coach in Cameron Ciraldo, fans were even more convinced that the mediocrity was to continue.

However, now entering his third year as the club's coach and having just led the Bulldogs to their first finals appearance in nearly a decade, we could just be seeing the start of something special in Belmore.

Prioritising long-term sustainability

Staying patient and avoiding short-term fixes has been a struggle for a lot of clubs in the past, including the Bulldogs at times. Whether it was throwing monster contracts at the likes of Aaron Woods, Kieran Foran, or Tevita Pangai Junior, the consequences of each signing dug the club into a deeper and darker salary cap abyss.

ADVERTISEMENT

It wasn't until NRL supremo Phil 'Gus' Gould took the reins at the Bulldogs that fans really saw the benefits of building a sustainable dynasty, rather than an expensive trip to the finals. This is why the club has pulled out of the race for multiple star signings, including Ben Hunt, Mitchell Moses, Addin Fonua-Blake, Terrell May, and most recently, Daly Cherry-Evans.

So far, the Dogs have nailed this side of their rebuild. Focusing on creating a solid foundation to build a championship squad on, Gould and Ciraldo have made major strides in elevating their pathways system, as their lower grades have climbed the ranks to become one of the junior bases in the league. In doing so, the club has unearthed talents such as Mitchell Woods, Bailey Hayward, and Blake Wilson, all of whom look set to enjoy illustrious careers in the NRL.

Not the best guys, but the right guys

Many NRL sides fall into the trap of buying marquee players and relying on their talent as a means to a premiership. While having a Kalyn Ponga, a Reece Walsh, or a Latrell Mitchell is a huge boon for any rugby league squad, if the men around them aren't willing to buy into that premiership-winning mentality, the dream simply becomes moot.

ADVERTISEMENT

That is why Ciraldo has been strategic in his player acquisitions since arriving in Belmore. Bringing in guys like Kurt Mann, Sitili Tupouniua, and Connor Tracey has made a dramatic difference to the culture and dynamic of this Bulldogs outfit. Men who were once fringe first-graders, Tracey now sits in the top 10 of the Dally M voting, while Mann is in the running for an Origin call-up.

By partnering these hard-working athletes with superstar talents like Matt Burton, Reed Mahoney, and Stephen Crichton, the Dogs have created a balanced dynamic that translates to wins on the field and elite chemistry off the field.

Defence wins premierships

One of the oldest phrases in rugby league, but all of the premiership-winning sides know that solid defensive structures are key to success in the NRL. Six of the last eight Grand Final-winning teams finished top two in tackles made, showing that the elite sides are required to get in the dog fight to emerge victorious.

This is why the Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs brought in Cameron Ciraldo, who was known for building the hard-nosed defensive systems that earned the Penrith Panthers back-to-back premierships before his departure.

He has now transformed the Dogs into a defensive powerhouse, with an unorthodox system that prioritises scramble over staticity. That is why, although the Bulldogs led the league in missed tackles in 2024, they were also first in chargedowns and top five in tackles made, while having the third-fewest points scored against them. This tenacity in defence is the byproduct of the culture shift Ciraldo has brought to the club, a true testament to his transformative leadership that has turned this side's defensive woes on its head.

Increased club investment

It's no secret that just a few years ago, the Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs were a basket case that no sponsor wanted a bar of.

It got so bad that the 2020 dogs jerseys featured no major sponsor, just an empty space. That was, until Laundy Hotels decided to take a gamble on the Bulldogs, which eventually led to a deal that could have both parties intertwined until 2032.

This partnership proved to be a major contributor to the Bulldogs' eventual success. The club is now planning to build a $50 million Centre of Excellence, which is sure to remind the rest of the competition that the Bulldogs are once again a premium organisation.

While the Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs still have a ways to go before competing for premiership glory, it is clear that Ciraldo, Gould, and the entire board are focused on creating a winning culture as opposed to a winning season. Gould's expertise in rebuilds is immense, with his most recent project, the Penrith Panthers, reaping the rewards of his patience and focused vision.

With superstars Stephen Crichton, Villiame Kikau, Matt Burton, and the rise of young guns Jacob Kiraz, Jacob Preston, and Bronson Xerri, there is no doubt that the Bulldogs will be successful sooner rather than later. However, with Dogs' management setting its sights on the future, the club's dynasty may only be just beginning.