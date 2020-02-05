After a dour 2018 season on and off the field, the Manly Sea Eagles surprised many pundits with a return to finals footy in 2019.
And they are now looking to improve heading into the 2020 season.
Following the return signing of head coach Des Hasler, there wasn’t much else to cheer about early on for the Brookvale faithful.
With star fullback Tom Trbojevic injuring himself in a pre-season match and five-eighth Dylan Walker awaiting trial for assault allegations, it wasn’t the best start to the 2019 season.
Trbojevic only managed to play in 12 games for Manly last season with an ongoing hamstring injury before a pectoral injury in round 24 ended his season.
Despite Trbojevic only playing 12 matches, his impact was profound as Manly won 10 of them.
Walker was eventually cleared of any charges and made his return in round 10, and then went op to play in the remaining 17 games of the season.
From this, the Sea Eagles finished the year in sixth position and lost to South Sydney 34-26 in the second week of finals.
There are many promising signs for Manly heading into the season as this will be Hasler’s second consecutive season at the helm, and as the record shows it’s where he looks to make his mark.
The loss of Hookers Api Koroisau to Penrith and Manase Fainu to off-field matters, the recent acquisition of Newcastle’s Danny Levi is a favourable one.
The 24-year-old has played 83 first grade matches for the Knights with a further four games for New Zealand.
With Levi being placed behind an already damaging Manly forward pack while also paired alongside Captain Daly Cherry-Evans, he’s one to watch this season.
Others such as Manly’s 2019 top-point scorer Reuben Garrick and their big-minute, forwards in Jake Trbojevic, Martin Tapau and Addin Fonua-Blake are all looking to improve on what was an already enormous 2019 season.
Finally, matched with Dally M contender and arguably Manly’s most influential player in Tom Trbojevic, Manly look to be a real challenger this season.
With this roster at full health, the Manly Sea Eagles are a team that have high expectations for this upcoming season, which is why I have them finishing amongst the top four and evidently competing for the premiership.
No we’re not a premiership threat.
We are relying on too many “no names” to play exceptional again.
Sure we should make the 8 but not pushing for a premiership.
Players like suli, Parker, Garrick, Levi, and our bench forwards all need to keep improving for us to be a contender yet.
Manly have an awesome core group of players and the others need to keep developing
Well said bob. Manly had a cracking year last year and injuries at the worst time killed them. Be interested to see how the young fellas back up this year b4 declaring them a premiership contender but overall they are in a pretty good spot
Manly are certainly capable of beating the other best teams , with their top line up on the field.
How about Tom Trbojevic & his constant niggling injuries though. They need him there , to topple the tall poppies. He often seems to get a fairly serious injury sometime during the season.
The loss of Fainu is also a big deal, as the story stated. Levi can be good , but is also good at being inconsistent, Who’s next in line for hooker, if Levi gets injured? I know there’s Cust, but he’s still listed as a half rather than a hooker.
Manly contenders, I don’t think so. They will beat most of the top teams but depth is a huge problem and depth is how you win the comp. They have some gun players but also some nobodies that filled a hole last season. Marty needs another big season and Jake needs a better season
I can say it with certainty that Tom Trbojevic will injure himself again during the finals. He will play Origin for usre because That’s how he is.
I see two issues that will prevent Manly making it to the GF. They lack depth and a quality hooker. Let’s face it. Levi is pretty ordinary.
In saying that I would love to see a Parra v Manly GF.
No Mitchell or Cronk will se the Roosters struggle and South’s coach is past it.
Storm will be up there due to the leg up they get from the refs and the NRL but WONT make the GF.
“leg up they get from the refs”
You have got to be joking. Take a close look at the finals match Melbourne against Canberra. Even the head of referees admitted to a touch line error and three critical mistakes all against the Storm and I can tell you there were more than that. It takes a lot for the NRL to stand down a ref and a touchie and that tells you a lot.
leg up they get from the refs is complete and utter bunkam
Well 2019 proved every rugby league “expert” WRONG! Des proved that you don’t always need depth, a star studded line up, garden furniture, fancy gyms and stadiums! You need desire, leadership, sacrifice and of course the refs. Had any other club achieved what Manly did in 2019 they would be prem favs! Newcastle string 3 wins in a row and there already screaming premieres !
We will play finals in 2020, and should we stay fit you all will eat rabbit pie
Outsider, “Had any other club achieved what Manly did in 2019 they would be prem favs!”, yet Parra went from 16th (yes, SPOON) to 5th (compared to 15th to 6th), and certainly shouldn’t be “favourites”, but up there/in contention (hopefully top 4). I know it’s not that simple etc etc, but at the same time, and before you use the “Dessie” card, Trent (of all “coaches”) had Manly at the same level (as 2019) in 2017, and, if anything, the side looks weaker in 2020 than either of those years.
It’s a new year., we shall see.
Flanagan is not Cronk. That’s a huge change & Flanagan is a first grade rookie. He’s even more of a first grade finals rookie. Even with Keary, the very good import. It puts a huge burden on Keary. If Keary gets another head knock? Lights out for the Chickens.
As much as you want to talk Mitchell down. His loss is massive!!! He added the X factor to the backline . So many times his bit of brilliance got the Nuggets over the try line. Smith is a rookie & he’s not even there for much of the season. He’s also not Mitchell! That’s why it’s still likely to be centre poaching time for the Nuggets, for much of the season.
Then there’s the long tooth theory. Head hitter JWH & Cordner aren’t getting any younger. As isn’t one Queenslander, back up hooker Friend .
Add to that , the loss of will to Win the whole thing. Plus, the want to knock off the premiers , by other clubs.
Your Chicken Plucker club hasn’t got the same aura as last year. Hooray!
Of course, anything is possible? Still looking far from three-peats right now.
I’d have given Manly a real shot of knocking off your Nuggets last season, if not for quite a few injuries.
EOD
EelsAlmighty….said it before and I’ll say it again, I reckon Parra will be this year’s premiers. They have bought very astutely and will be F hard to beat at BankWest.
As much as I hate to say it, I think my beloved Chooks will fall off the pace this year, along with Melbourne, and the vermin will choke again.
Having said this, I reckon we WILL see Manly, Canberra and Newcastle all become big threats and maybe even the tiges.
Top 8 finish….
1/ Parra
2/ Canberra
3/ Melbourne
4/ Newcastle
5/ Roosters
6/ Manly
7/ Brisbane – (the assholes)
8/ Tigers
