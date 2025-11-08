For years Canterbury Bankstown fans were starved of success and if there is one thing the blue and white faithful demand from their team, it is toughness through the middle.

The club's history is built on rugged, uncompromising forwards who live and breathe contested football. That DNA has been missing in recent times. While some handy forwards have passed through Belmore, the Bulldogs have not had a true tone setter who fits the old Dogs of War mould.

Phil Gould's arrival began a clear strategy. Canterbury stopped chasing only the marquee badge name forwards and started building a sustainable engine room. They invested in young middles, backed development pathways and turned undervalued or fringe forwards into leaders. Max King and Kurt Mann both earned Origin selection this year. Josh Curran became one of the best value signings in the competition, going from smart pickup to crucial middle forward with leg speed and aggression. These were strategic, cost efficient moves designed to rebuild the Bulldogs identity from the inside out.

Two straight finals appearances proved the method was working. But even Cameron Ciraldo admitted the Bulldogs were still one piece short, a dominant long minute enforcer who sets physical standards and rips momentum back through effort and presence.

That piece has now arrived in Leo Thompson.

The enforcer profile Canterbury has lacked

Thompson is 25 years old, 186 centimetres, 107 kilos and already a New Zealand international. He represents the next tier beneath the elite forwards such as Payne Haas, Tino Faasuamaleaui and Addin Fonua Blake, but crucially he has the age profile and upside to grow into that class.

He plays long minutes, carries relentlessly, tackles with snap and never shies away from collisions. In a match against Canterbury earlier this year, Thompson was forced to shoulder an enormous workload after Jacob Saifiti was injured within minutes of kick off. Thompson played through fatigue, kept competing and set a tone even in a struggling Knights outfit. That mentality matters. It is exactly what Bulldogs fans expect from their pack.

This is not a signing based on potential alone. It is a signing based on character, engine, physicality and upside.

Kiwi steel and Fisher Harris influence

Thompson represented the Maori All Stars and then earned Kiwis selection for the 2023 Pacific Championships. He played off the bench and was part of the side that defeated Australia 30 to 0 in Hamilton, one of the most dominant international performances in recent memory.

Training alongside James Fisher Harris inside Michael Maguire's system sharpened his mindset. Thompson publicly spoke about following Fisher Harris anywhere. New Zealand's middle stocks are stacked and forcing your way into that rotation in your early twenties speaks volumes about your ceiling.

Built for Ciraldo's system

Cameron Ciraldo demands detail, repeat effort, ruck control and line speed discipline from his middles. Thompson fits that perfectly. He wins tackles, plays with intent and does not drift in and out of contests.

His transition will also be eased by the arrival of former Knights coach Adam O'Brien who joins Canterbury as an assistant. That continuity means Thompson walks into Belmore with a coach who already understands his strengths and how to support his development.

That is smart squad planning.

The effect on the rotation

Thompson's arrival also unlocks the rest of the pack. Max King has been a phenomenal development success and emotional leader. Now he gets a partner who can share the physical toll and raise the standard.

Behind them comes the energy and versatility of Sitili Tupouniua, Harry Hayes, Josh Curran and Kurt Mann. With Thompson laying the platform, those players can attack the game with momentum rather than trying to claw it back.

Canterbury are not just adding size. They are adding presence, intimidation and a pack identity that reflects their history.

Strengthening the next wave of Bulldogs middles

Thompson's arrival is not only about immediate impact. It is also expected to accelerate the growth of Canterbury's emerging middle forward talent who are building towards regular first grade roles. Young forwards such as Fainu Latu, Jack Underhill, Jack Todd, Lipoi Hopoi and AJ Jones will benefit enormously from training alongside a physically dominant, international calibre middle who sets standards every single session.

His leadership and work ethic will provide a daily benchmark for that next group to chase. It sends a message inside the walls. If you want a jersey in the Bulldogs pack, you must match the physicality, competitiveness and repeat effort that Thompson brings.

There is also a powerful effect on the developing middles already in the rotation. Sam Hughes and Daniel Suluka Fifita have shown promise and both will be looking to position themselves as the next man up in a side now demanding higher standards in the engine room. Adding a true enforcer does not just improve depth. It raises the floor for everyone.

Canterbury are not simply signing a forward. They are lifting expectations and toughening the internal competitive environment, which is how strong forward packs are built and sustained.

The next step

Thompson does not need to be Payne Haas on day one. He needs to be Leo Thompson at full intensity. If he brings his toughness, effort and physical presence every week, Canterbury move from competitive to commanding.

The Bulldogs have rebuilt grit, toughness and belief. Now they have secured the forward who can turn that culture into control.

Leo Thompson is the missing middle man the Bulldogs have been waiting for.

The Dogs of War edge just got sharper.