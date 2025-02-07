North Queensland Cowboys recruit John Bateman has revealed he wants to be a leader and an 80-minute player at his new club in 2025.

The second-rower, who also spent time in the middle in recent years, returned from England at the end of 2024 after being loaned out by the Wests Tigers during the second half of 2024.

His stint at the Tigers was a poor one, and Bateman, speaking to the media this week, said he was keen for a new beginning.

"Obviously the back-row. That's where I want to fit in. Heilum [Luki] going down [with an ACL injury] didn't help the squad, but for myself, that's where I wanted to fit in," Bateman said.

"Speaking to [Cowboys head coach] Todd [Payten] when I first spoke to the club originally, he said back-row and middle. For myself, I want to be a leader. I've come in as a bit of an older head, so helping some of the younger guys out is something I want to do as well."

"100 per cent [I want to play 80 minutes]. You're best off asking Toddy [about my specific role], but I'll just do as much to stay out there as much as I can to be fair. I want to come here and play games, and play as many minutes as possible."

The English forward also confirmed that his early conversations with the club told him it was the place to be.

"I think just talking to the club early doors, it was just the way the club went about it as well to be fair. There was nothing in the media, it was pretty quiet and it came out of nowhere a little bit and talking to the coaching staff and stuff like that, so that's why I made my decision," Bateman said on joining the Cowboys.

He also revealed his pre-season has been his best in years.

"I think it was just turning up fitter. The last couple of years, I probably haven't been fit. The first year [at the Tigers] I came late in February, and last year I had an injury with my ankle. It was just coming in and getting some good reps in, and like you said, it's probably my best pre-season in a couple of years. I'm feeling ready to go and looking forward to the games," Bateman said on the pre-season.

Bateman also moved to squash any idea he wouldn't be at the Cowboys for the duration of his contract after failing to fulfil other contracts to their agreed-upon length.

"The reason why I chose the club is what I heard about it and the people I've spoken to, so I'll be here for the full duration [of my contract], don't worry about that," Bateman said.

Bateman will likely make his Cowboys debut in Round 1 when Todd Payten's side clashes with the Manly Sea Eagles.