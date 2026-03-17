On this week's episode of The Boardroom NRL Podcast, Hoffy and Chad analyse the current issues with the state of the NRL's player movement mechanisms, and whether it could be time for a dedicated trade period or draft off the back of the situations surrounding Zac Lomax and Bronson Xerri.

"100 per cent, this could work," Chad said of a mid-season trade period for the NRL.

Plus, Chad discusses how his switch to North Queensland came to be, while Hoffy raises the idea of a free agents draft for the end of each season.

Episode Rundown:

00:00 Welcome to the Boardroom

02:09 The Zac Lomax Situation

04:26 How do NRL contracts work

07:57 Player Commitment vs. Contract Negotiations

10:54 The Stress of Contract Negotiations

11:50 CBA Negotiations and Free Agency Perspectives

17:02 The Fan Perspective

20:19 Trade Period

22:57 Exploring a Loan System

27:35 Would a draft work in the NRL?

34:12 Free agent draft?

Hosted by NRL premiership players Ryan Hoffman and Chad Townsend, The Boardroom NRL Podcast takes a wide lens look at the state of rugby league, delivering big picture, no nonsense views on the NRL.

Watch this week's episode on Zero Tackle's YouTube channel or on Spotify, Apple Podcasts or wherever you get your audio.