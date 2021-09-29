Premiership Panther Brad Fittler believes that his former side can repeat the efforts of the classes of 1991 and 2003 by bringing the Provan-Summons trophy back to the foot of the Blue Mountains this weekend.

Despite recording only narrow finals wins over Parramatta and Melbourne after their shock loss to South Sydney in week one, the incumbent NSW Blues coach is of the view that the Panthers have steeled themselves across September for a shot at history this Sunday.

“I think you get hardened, I’ve said that from the start,” the member of Penrith's inaugural premiership team said on SEN 1170.

Fittler also suggested that impediments due to ailments had stunted Ivan Cleary's side across the course of the season.

“They sort of had form throughout the whole year and then everyone got injured," he continued.

“No James Fisher-Harris, no [Nathan] Cleary, Jarome Luai was injured, Brian To’o was injured, they hadn’t really played much together.

Though his former side went down to the Bunnies in a pulsating qualifying final earlier this month, the 49-year-old could see the silver lining from the loss and suggested that it had in fact helped Cleary's charges surpass the previously impassable Storm.

“They played South Sydney in the first one, and I thought this is the best way to beat Melbourne, you take away the energy of the Grand Final which Melbourne do so well and take them on in a Preliminary Final," Fittler explained.

“I just think they’re hardened, and they’re a physical team, they’re not that big but they’re physical and they like the confrontation.

“They’ll be harder than they were two weeks ago and I think South Sydney need to improve.”

While playing as a centre during his early days in a licorice all-sorts jersey, Fittler stamped himself as a leading name in league upon a change in position and employer.

After joining the Roosters ahead of the 1996 season, the Auburn-born product became a household name for his role in the halves, earning another premiership ring as skipper in 2002 among other honours.

Due to both his nous in the role and the fact he coaches him at the Origin level, it is little wonder why Fittler is such a fan of Nathan Cleary.

Whilst in conversation with SEN's Joel Caine and Brian Fletcher, the man who notched 336 first-grade games explained exactly why the son of the coach had surpassed the deeds of any playmaker before him.

“He [Cleary] studies and researches more than anyone, more than anyone I’ve ever seen and more than anyone I’ve ever heard of,” Fittler revealed.

“He knows the game better than anyone, so when he goes out there any position he’s in he’s already been there.

“He’s watched it on video, he’s basically done it at training.

“He’s better at that more than anyone who has ever been in the game."

Fittler also suggested that if Cleary's methodology was used as a benchmark across the game, then the code would only ever prosper.

“It’s finding out when everyone is like Nathan and that’s the standard, rugby league will pick up and go forward because his level of research and preparation is the best that anyone’s ever done before," he continued.

The 1997 ARL Player of the Year signed off by explaining how the 23-year-old's skill was also aided by his collaborative attitude and toughness.

“Apart from that, he’s a really tough kid, he understands diving on loose balls is incredibly important," Fittler said in finality.

“Supporting especially his other half, he supports them incredibly.

“He understands the team mentality of rugby league that’s been around since 1908.

“That’s why it culminates that he delivers under pressure.”

Cleary will be desperate to replicate Fittler's deeds on Sunday night against the Rabbitohs so as to eliminate the heartache of the 2020 decider once and for all.