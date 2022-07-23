The Melbourne Storm aren't messing around in their pursuit of a short-term replacement for Ryan Papenhuyzen, and Reece Walsh isn't the only big name they're eyeing off.

Channel 7's Michelle Bishop announced on Friday that the Storm were 'pushing hard' to have Walsh released early from his Warriors contract, desperate to plug the hole left by the season-ending injury to Papenhuyzen.

Walsh, who will join Brisbane on a three-year deal next season, has been benched for the Warriors' clash against Canberra, with Chanel Harris-Tavita the preferred custodian for the match-up.

However, The Daily Telegraph has revealed the Victorian club are also pursuing another pair of rival players.

Jayden Campbell will come off the bench in his return from injury against the Bulldogs, however, the impending arrival of Kieran Foran will force one of either Toby Sexton, AJ Brimson or Campbell out of the starting side, something the Storm have targeted on the recruitment front.

Despite the opportunity to play finals footy in a quality side, discussions between Melbourne and Campbell have reportedly been 'fruitless' so far.

Ken Maumalo is the other name being thrown around at AAMI Park, with the possibility of landing the hulking winger's signature meaning Nick Meaney would remain in the number one jersey for the remainder of 2022.

The former Warrior was one of the Wests Tigers' five captains earlier this year and is currently contracted with the Tigers for 2023, as well as a mutual option for 2024.

While it's unlikely Wests will release him this season without a player in exchange, the high wraps on youngster Junior Tupou could push Maumalo out of the club in order to give Tupou a full-time first-grade spot.

The Storm will receive a massive boost to the backline regardless of their recruitment efforts, with Queensland Maroons winger Xavier Coates set to return from injury within the next fortnight.