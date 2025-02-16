Entering the second half with scores deadlocked at 0-0, the Maori All Stars defeated the Indigenous All Stars by four points in an epic match that went down to the final second.

Aiming to win their third consecutive NRL All Stars match, the Indigenous All Stars opened up the scoring through skipper Shaquai Mitchell in front of over 20,000 fans.

The Maori All Stars quickly equalised minutes later through Jesse Arthars - who went on to win the 2025 Preston Campbell Medal - continuing his tremendous form at the Brisbane Broncos during the 2024 campaign.

Although it was the lowest-scoring match in All Stars history, the game roared to life in the final minutes of the clash.

Minutes after chasing down Mawene Hiroti, Brent Naden thought he won it for the Indigenous All Stars before the video referee overturned the ruling and disallowed the try.

Then, Indigenous halfback Niwhai Puru looked to have clinched a victory from the depths of despair in the final 90 seconds. However, a late piece of marvellous defence by veteran Dane Gagai saw Puru fumble the ball over the line and gift the Maori All Stars their first victory since 2022.

Both Gagai and Naden came close to being awarded the 2025 Preston Campbell Medal for their heroics in the match, but it fell to Brisbane Broncos outside back Arthars.

"I really made sure that I instilled some belief in these boys," said Maori coach Adam Blair.

"Both teams went at it all the time and it was right until the last few seconds that we were able to scramble and turn up for each other.

"That last 20 minutes showed who we are as people and the passion we have for each other."