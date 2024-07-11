While you could argue that as many as 14 clubs could still make the finals, the same can't be said for the three clubs hanging out at the bottom of the table.

They are of course the Gold Coast Titans, Parramatta Eels and, attempting to avoid their third straight finish at the bottom of the table, the Wests Tigers.

Betting might have the Tigers as the favourites to take home the NRL's most dreaded prize, but that certainly doesn't mean they are any guarantee. After 18 rounds, the Tigers and Eels are tied on points on the NRL ladder, and while they are both four points behind the Titans, the two clubs at the bottom have a bye in hand on Des Hasler's side.

Here is the run home for all three sides:

Wests Tigers

Remaining draw: Cronulla Sharks (away), South Sydney Rabbitohs (away), New Zealand Warriors (away), North Queensland Cowboys (home), Newcastle Knights (away), South Sydney Rabbitohs (home), Manly Sea Eagles (home), bye, Parramatta Eels (home)

Parramatta Eels

Remaining draw: Gold Coast Titans (away), bye, Melbourne Storm (home), New Zealand Warriors (away), Penrith Panthers (home), Sydney Roosters (away), Brisbane Broncos (away), St George Illawarra Dragons (home), Wests Tigers (away)

Gold Coast Titans

Remaining draw: Parramatta Eels (home), Manly Sea Eagles (away), The Dolphins (away), Brisbane Broncos (home), Cronulla Sharks (home), St George Illawarra Dragons (away), Sydney Roosters (home), Newcastle Knights (away), Penrith Panthers (away)

There is little doubt the Tigers are in the box seat to claim their third straight wooden spoon, which could well leave Benji Marshall under some pressure in his role moving forward.

Realistically, the Titans, even with one less bye than their opposition, could move well clear of the spoon with a win this weekend over the Eels.

Should the blue and gold win that game though, there is a very real chance that they and the Tigers drag the Gold Coast, thinking about a finals appearance in their first season under Des Hasler, back to the pack.

If the Titans do lose this weekend's clash with a Mitchell Moses-less Parramatta, then they are going to need to find some victories in a tough run home. The most likely options potentially are Manly, the Dolphins and the Dragons, although all three of those games are on the road and won't make for straight forward reading.

Still, you'd back the Titans to pick up at least one or two of those games, transferring the pressure to the Eels.

Realistically, the Eels, who sacked Brad Arthur mid-season and are currently under the interim coaching of Trent Barrett as they prepare for Jason Ryles to take over next year, should have too much talent in their squad to pick up the spoon, although it's a tricky run in and they may need to find wins outside of the games against the Titans, Dragons and Tigers.

Should the blue and gold do what's expected of them and avoid the spoon, it does leave the Tigers as favourites, with the question then being whether they can win two more games on the run in than the Gold Coast.

At times this year, the Tigers have looked to be turning a corner, including again recently as they snapped a losing streak which was rapidly approaching double digits. They'd argue that games against the likes of the Rabbitohs, Knights, Sea Eagles and even Eels are winnable too if they are at their best.

That is the tricky thing though - the Tigers have rarely been at their best in 2024, and as it stands right now, they are the undisputed favourites to win the NRL's spoon bowl.