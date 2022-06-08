NSW Blues forward Cameron Murray scored the final try of the opening State of Origin game in the 2022 series, but it wouldn't get the home state over the line.

The try came in the 71st minute of the game.

The Blues had found themselves behind 16 points to 4 prior to the game's final try being scored, with the home state well and truly on the back foot heading into the final 20 minutes of the game.

It looked at one point as if Valentine Holmes would ultimately be the final try-scorer, with the Blues out on their feet and struggling to gain any ascendancy in the game.

Heading into the final ten minutes however, the Blues finally got some ball in a decent part of the ground, and a short ball from Jarome Luai to Cameron Murray against some tired defenders saw the Rabbitohs second rower burst over for a try.

The try would bring the Blues back to within six points of the Maroons, but it wouldn't be enough, with even a final push from NSW in the last minute of the game coming up a metre short of the line.

Queensland ultimately won the game 16 points to 10, and will now head to Perth with a chance to put the series away before a decider is needed, which would be played back in Brisbane for Game 3.