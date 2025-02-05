After yet another season filled with ups and downs, the star fullback has returned to Rabbitohs pre-season looking fitter than ever before.

Playing just 11 games last year, Mitchell's season was initially cut short due to an injury right after South Sydney had won four consecutive games.

The Origin star was then under fire after a photo surfaced of the outside back in the vicinity of an unidentified white substance. This led to Mitchell being suspended by the NRL for bringing the game into disrepute.

However, with the All-Stars game being counted into the suspension, Mitchell will be available in Round 1 when Wayne Bennett's bunnies go up against his formerly coached side, The Dolphins, at Suncorp Stadium.