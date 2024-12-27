State of Origin has long been regarded as the pinnacle of rugby league. Where superstars shine, where feuds ignite, and where the elite compete.
Only the games best are awarded an opportunity to suit up for their state, so it comes as no surprise that for many young players, the pressure is immense.
Some rugby league players simply get Origin, and in the last 10 years, these few men stood tall the minute they stepped onto the pitch.
5Zac Lomax, Game 1, 2024 (Blues)
In 2024, Zac Lomax could do no wrong. He was elite for the St George Illawarra Dragons in his last season with the club, which earned him the call-up from then-Blues coach Michael Maguire.
Some doubted Lomax's place in the Blues side, but after Game 1, those concerns were silenced.
The Parramatta-bound winger was electric for his side, posting the most runs on the field with 224 metres. His speed and agility were rewarded when he scored his first Origin try in the 44th minute.
Not only were his stats impressive, but his confidence was inspirational for a 24-year-old in his first Origin match.