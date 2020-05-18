We’re going through every NRL club and examining how the shutdown of the competition due to the coronavirus crisis will affect them.

Today we look at what the lockdown means for the Melbourne Storm…

Positives



After winning their first two games, a long break like this could seem a bit of a distraction and a hindrance to their premiership aspirations. However, the culture is strong at the Storm and the players and coaching staff will be on the ball even if they are not in their club’s headquarters. If any club can handle these circumstances, it’s the Storm.

Negatives



As mentioned before, they will get back up and running as the success and culture of the Storm has proven over the years. But the negatives like many other teams at this point are match simulation as the players can only do so much by themselves. With their premiership window wide open, lost time is valuable time.

Financial Position



The powerhouse club are well equipped for the break going by their financials. It helps when they are independently valued at $30 million.

Players



The Storm have a handful of off-contract players at season’s end but the most important ones are superstar winger Josh Addo-Carr, Suliasi Vanivalu and Cameron Smith. Talks are ripe with Addo-Carr moving to Sydney at the end of the season, while Vanivalu has opted to switch to the 15-man game to have a go at union with the Queensland Reds and Rugby Australia. The other question mark is around Smith and whether or not he will choose to retire or keep going for one more year. Perhaps the break could motivate Smith to go round again?

Coach



Don’t expect Craig Bellamy to leave anytime soon. This squad is his and the super coach has delivered huge success during his time in Melbourne, building them into one of the fiercest teams in the competition.

How they would have fared in 2020



Not surprisingly, many tipped the Storm to be top three on the ladder and one of the chief contenders in 2020. Their preliminary final loss to the Roosters last year would no doubt spur them on to go one better in 2020.

Where to from here



With the Storm’s culture – the players, staff and coaches would be motivated and no doubt putting in the hard work behind the scenes. Sitting 2-0, Craig Bellamy’s team will be keen to launch into the second half of the season.