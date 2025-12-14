The beginning of an NRL season is arguably the best time of the year.
Hope is in the air, whether it be genuine or not.
The chance for every single team to make Finals, even a Grand Final, is there for the taking!
As fans we can all be talked into believing that this is our year. Even though for 16 (soon to be 17) teams, that is not the case.
Today we are here to look forward to 2026. Specifically what your team has to look forward to next year.
These are meant to be light hearted, although truthfull.
With that said, below is the one thing your club has to look forward to in 2026:
18. Perth Bears: Signing spree
Get excited Perth fans. It's going to be a wow of a 2026 season.
Right now six players have officially been signed, with many, many more to come.
There will be hits. There will be misses. There will be mass speculation.
No matter who ends up signing to play in the club's debut season, it'll be a wild ride!
Simplistic, controversial but enjoyable.
