The highly anticipated State of Origin series is in limbo at the moment with the uncertainty surrounding the NRL season.

There are two ideas that have been floated around for this year’s Origin series. The Sydney Morning Herald reports a condensed State of Origin series is being discussed over a four-week block, beginning as early as the middle of July.

Meanwhile, The Daily Telegraph reports an October State of Origin series is being looked at after the Grand Final.

It’s understood that Project Apollo’s preference is for the State of Origin to be played in July, while an Origin series for a month block in October also seems a very likely option.

Wayne Pearce, the manager of the Project Apollo committee, is mindful that they don’t want to wear players out with Origin on the eve of their club’s finals hopes. They would prefer Origin to start six or seven games into the season and would like to play it in a four week block instead of the original six-fstagweek period.

On the other hand, a start in October means players will be fresher and able to compete at a higher level upon the completion of the season and it also gives the NRL the best chance of revenue and sell-out crowds for Origin.

Queensland premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has put a tender on any Origin plans though after essentially ruling out any Origin games being played in Queensland while the coronavirus pandemic was still ongoing, meaning all games may potentially have to be played in NSW should there still be any sort of restrictions.

With the two ideas still floating around, nothing will be properly set for the State of Origin series until the NRL and their broadcast partners figure out their confirmed dates of when the season will commence and finish, which will then determine where Origin would lay between or after those dates.