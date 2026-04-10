Five rounds into the 2026 NRL season and the ladder is already beginning to take shape.

The Penrith Panthers have returned to the top of the pedestal, while the Wests Tigers and Newcastle Knights have shocked everyone by sitting in the top four.

Surprisingly, last year's minor premiers and premiers, the Canberra Raiders and Brisbane Broncos respectively, both find themselves outside of the top eight.

Then languishing at the bottom are the winless St George Illawarra Dragons.

But what would happen if every club could hit the reset button on one position, just for this season?

No salary cap, no contract negotiation, no release clauses, just a free pass to draft in any rugby league player to their team.

Not necessarily the best in the game, but the right player for the right team.

So, here's who every NRL team would be stealing right now, if they could.