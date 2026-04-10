Five rounds into the 2026 NRL season and the ladder is already beginning to take shape.
The Penrith Panthers have returned to the top of the pedestal, while the Wests Tigers and Newcastle Knights have shocked everyone by sitting in the top four.
Surprisingly, last year's minor premiers and premiers, the Canberra Raiders and Brisbane Broncos respectively, both find themselves outside of the top eight.
Then languishing at the bottom are the winless St George Illawarra Dragons.
But what would happen if every club could hit the reset button on one position, just for this season?
No salary cap, no contract negotiation, no release clauses, just a free pass to draft in any rugby league player to their team.
Not necessarily the best in the game, but the right player for the right team.
So, here's who every NRL team would be stealing right now, if they could.
Brisbane Broncos: Stephen Crichton
The first place to look in any team is the spine, but with Reece Walsh, Ezra Mam, Adam Reynolds, Corey Paix and Ben Hunt on the bench, the Broncos are sorted.
But, one position that could instantly be bolstered is left centre.
Michael Maguire began the season with Gehamat Shibisaki there and is now opting for Deine Mariner, neither have been very impressive.
So, it would make the most sense for the Broncos to target a specialist left centre who is reliable in attack and defence.
More specifically, the Broncos would draft in Stephen Crichton.
One of the best centres in the league, Crichton would seriously improve the Broncos' backline and increase their strike power on the left edge.
Currently, most of their tries are being scored right edge by Kotoni Staggs, so bringing in 'Critta' would provide more attacking options going forward.