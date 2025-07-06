Young centre Josh Feledy's time at the Wests Tigers is set to come to a close with reports emerging that he has reportedly signed with a new club, which will see him depart the Tigers at the season's end.\r\n\r\nA talented outside back during his junior years, which saw him represent the Under-19s NSW Blues team in 2023, Feledy has made three appearances in first-grade over the past three seasons but has been unable to cement a regular spot in the side.\r\n\r\nMainly spending his time between the Jersey Flegg Cup and NSW Cup competitions at the moment, he has failed to kick on from a successful junior career, but is only 20 years old.\r\n\r\nIt is now being reported\u00a0by The Daily Telegraph\u00a0that Feledy will depart for the Manly Sea Eagles, whom he previously played for and captained their Harold Matthews Cup team to a premiership in 2021.\r\n\r\nIt is currently unknown whether he will join the club on an NRL contract, but it seems unlikely.\r\n\r\nThe move sees him become the latest young player to exit the club's doors following the mid-season switches of both Lachlan Galvin (Bulldogs) and Tallyn Da Silva (Eels.\r\n\r\nFeledy's pending departure means the Tigers have only six players - Adam Doueihi, Solomona Faatape, Justin Matamua, Brent Naden, Charlie Staines, and Brandon Tumeth - off-contract at the end of the season as they continue rebuilding and reshuffling their roster.\r\n\r\nhttps:\/\/www.youtube.com\/watch?v=ys0x9a6Ja70