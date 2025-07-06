ROUND 18
BRI WON
 2025-07-04T10:00:00Z 
18
-
22
Accor Stadium
MATCH CENTRE   ▶︎
CBR WON
 2025-07-05T07:30:00Z 
28
-
24
GIO Stadium
MATCH CENTRE   ▶︎
MEL WON
 2025-07-05T09:35:00Z 
20
-
26
QLD Country Bank
MATCH CENTRE   ▶︎
WST WON
 2025-07-06T04:00:00Z 
28
-
30
Allianz Stadium
MATCH CENTRE   ▶︎
MAN WON
 2025-07-06T06:05:00Z 
30
-
12
4 Pines Park
MATCH CENTRE   ▶︎