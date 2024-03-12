One of the best players in the Harold Matthew Cup competition, young centre Heamasi Makasini is reportedly impressing club officials at the Wests Tigers.

A member of the Western Suburbs Magpies, Wide World of Sports reports that he has impressed club officials over the past few weeks by scoring 54 points in three games. These points came from five tries and 17 goals.

A player to watch in the competition's final four rounds, his performances on the field will be key to the Magpies' success.

While he has undoubtedly caught the eye of fans and officials, the Tigers could face some competition for the youngster in the future as he is also a member of the Under-16s NSW Waratahs team and represented the Under-16s Australian rugby union side last year.

A student of Newington College, his physical presence in attack and defence, football intelligence and skill have created him into a future NRL talent.

He also represented the Under-16s City team last year, bagging a double within two minutes.